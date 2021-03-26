Complaint in Missouri v. Biden Lawsuit

1. Plaintiffs, the States of Missouri, Arizona, Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Utah, bring this action to vindicate the structural separation of powers in the federal government, the most fundamental bulwark of our liberty. “Frequently,” a threat to the separation of powers “will come before the Court clad, so to speak, in sheep’s clothing…. But this wolf comes as a wolf.” Morrison v. Olson, 487 U.S. 654, 699 (1988) (Scalia, J., dissenting).

2. Through Section 5 of Executive Order 13990, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr., has arrogated to the Executive Branch the unilateral power to dictate specific values for the “social costs” of greenhouse gases in virtually every regulatory program administered by the federal government. He has done so without any statutory or constitutional authority.