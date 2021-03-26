Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Amicus Brief in Carson v. Makin case

Amici are the States of Arkansas, Alabama, Ari-zona, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missis-sippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia. Like Maine, many of these States partner with private schools to empower parents to make the educational choices they think best for their families. The details of these partnerships vary. But they are united in recognizing religious and nonreligious schools as valid educational partners. Unlike Maine, these States do not condition participation on a school’s religiousness. This openness to partnering with religious schools furthers the States’ goal of providing an array of edu-cation choices. It also protects their citizens’ constitu-tional rights.

