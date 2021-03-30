Telos Gifting Announces the Expansion of Their Customer Care Leadership
I look forward to complementing a culture of customer-centric values at Telos Gifting.”PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telos Gifting today announced that Russell Da Silva has joined the company as Director of Customer Care. He will support the company’s rapid growth and continued focus on improving the customer experience.
“We welcome Russell Da Silva to the Telos Gifting team as Director of Customer Care. Russell was previously Director of Client Services at MiX Telematics where he managed their call center and customer care, achieving 96% CSAT scores and handling 4,000+ calls per month,” said Jason Wolfe, Telos Gifting Chief Executive Officer. “At GiftCards.com we had 4- and 5-star ratings for our customer care. We intend to meet and exceed the former levels, as we believe in single call handle, low repeat calls, and exceeding customer expectations.”
“I am extremely excited to be joining the team! My passion is to deliver exceptional customer care, and I can immediately see the same commitment to the client at Telos Gifting. I am confident that we as a team will be exceeding our client’s expectations at every interaction. I look forward to complementing a culture of customer-centric values at Telos Gifting,” commented Da Silva.
For more information, visit https://www.Telosgifting.com.
ABOUT TELOS GIFTING
Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Telos Gifting occupies the building at 495 Mansfield Ave in Greentree, Pennsylvania. Telos Gifting, LLC, owns and manages PerfectGift.com, GiftYa.com, and GiftCardGranny. Telos Gifting was formed in 2019 by Wolfe, LLC a fin-tech incubator, to re-enter the gift card market after selling GiftCards.com in 2016.
ABOUT WOLFE, LLC Founded in 1995, Wolfe, LLC is an innovative Pittsburgh-based investor and incubator. The holding company conceives, invests in, and grows innovative financial technology (fintech) and e-commerce businesses. Wolfe’s past and current company portfolio include GiftCards.com, OmniCard, Direct Response Technologies, JamboMedia, Sentral, Compromised.com, MyCoupons, and Gift Card Granny. The company holds a broad portfolio of patents in the gift card and card-linked offer arena. Find additional details at http://www.wolfe.com.
