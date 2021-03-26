DENSO expands PowerEdge Diesel aftertreatment line

― PowerEdge DPFs and DOCs now cover nearly all Class 8 trucks ―

/EIN News/ -- LONG BEACH, Calif., March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENSO Products and Services Americas, Inc. (DPAM), an affiliate of leading global mobility supplier DENSO Corp., has expanded its PowerEdge brand of diesel particulate filters (DPFs) and diesel oxidation catalysts (DOCs) to cover nearly all 2007 and newer Class 8 trucks on the road today. Premium PowerEdge diesel aftertreatment products increase fuel efficiency while cutting emissions by trapping soot, a byproduct of diesel engines.



“These top-quality, competitively priced aftertreatment devices keep commercial trucks on the road, our economy moving and our world healthier,” said Joseph Mejaly, senior vice president of Operations, Sales, Strategic Planning and Marketing at DENSO Products and Services Americas. “Adding more part numbers to our PowerEdge line reflects our commitment to ensuring the heavy-duty market has the essential equipment needed to do all three.”

The expanded PowerEdge Diesel Aftertreatment line now features 70 DPFs offering more than 98% coverage of the market and 92 DOCs with more than 80% coverage for a total of 162 part numbers, nearly double the 2020 program. DPFs capture 85% of particulates from truck exhaust, and the capture rate is even higher when DPFs are used in combination with DOCs.

All PowerEdge DPFs and DOCs are designed and manufactured in the U.S. with genuine original-equipment grade materials sourced in the U.S. Also, all PowerEdge aftertreatment products are built with high-grade stainless-steel canisters that increase durability and resist corrosion better than the parts they are replacing and advanced filter coating and tough cordierite substrates that reduce active regeneration. This superior construction decreases backpressure for enhanced performance and increases fuel savings, thermal stability and efficiency. All units meet strict U.S. Environmental Protection Agency emissions control regulations.

All PowerEdge DPFs and DOCs for the heavy-duty market are backed by a three-year/unlimited mileage warranty. All units come with the gaskets, clamps or hardware required for true plug-and-play installation. DENSO covers the shipping costs when four or more units are shipped together.

DENSO’s PowerEdge program has also recently expanded its lines of starters and alternators for Class 8 trucks and now offers complete market coverage. Built to meet and exceed the increased electrical demands and emissions control requirements of today’s heavy-duty trucking industry, PowerEdge has established itself as the go-to program for the Class 8 truck aftermarket. For more information, visit www.PowerEdgeProducts.com.

About DENSO

DENSO is a $47.6 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today, including Toyota, Honda, FCA, GM, Ford, Volvo, and Mercedes-Benz. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 221 facilities in 35 countries to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company’s 170,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.9 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. For more information, visit global DENSO.

In North America, DENSO employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers and skilled workers across 51 sites in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,700+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) and 41 sites. Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, in fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, DENSO in North America generated $10.9 billion in consolidated sales.

