Iran: Nowruz 2021 (Iranian New Year 1400), heralding the clerical regime’s overthrow

Iran Nowruz 2021 Maryam rajavi Iranian New Year 1400

Iran Nowruz 2021 Maryam rajavi Iranian New Year 1400

Iran Nowruz 2021 Maryam rajavi Iranian New Year 1400

Iran Nowruz 2021 Maryam rajavi Iranian New Year 1400

Iran Nowruz 2021 Maryam rajavi Iranian New Year 1400

Iran Nowruz 2021 Maryam rajavi Iranian New Year 1400

Iran Nowruz 2021 Maryam rajavi Iranian New Year 1400

Iran Nowruz 2021 Maryam rajavi Iranian New Year 1400

Activities of Resistance Units and Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK) supporters simultaneous with Nowruz (Iranian New Year 1400)

Maryam Rajavi's Message on the walls in Tehran and various other cities: "Warmest congratulations to the rebellious youth. Nowruz 1400 promises to be the year of the clerical regime’s overthrow”
— NCRI
PARIS, FRANCE, March 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the eve of Nowruz, the Iranian New Year, the MEK supporters and Resistance Units posted large banners and placards, and wrote graffiti in public areas, underscoring the bright prospects of the ruling religious dictatorship’s overthrow in the new year, and called on the Iranian people to rise up and protest against the clerical regime. Numerous reports indicate that people welcomed the activities of the Resistance Units and MEK supporters in Tehran and other cities.

In addition to different areas of Tehran, these activities, pictures of samples of which can be seen below, took place in Isfahan, Karaj, Saravan, Ahvaz, Khorramabad, Mashhad, Shahrekord, Tabriz, Kerman, Zanjan, Rasht, Someh Sara, Urmia, Shahriar, Fariman, Mehrestan, Kermanshah, Behshahr, Neyshabur, Hamedan, Bandar Abbas, Birjand, Babolsar, Ilam, Robat Karim, Izeh, Chaboksar, Saman, Torbat-e-Jam, Bushehr, and elsewhere.

Taken from the widely circulated New Year’s message of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), some of the slogans read: "Maryam Rajavi: This Eid heralds the defeat of Velayat-e Faqih regime and the beginning of the spring of freedom", "Maryam Rajavi: The New Year can and should become a year full of protests", "Maryam Rajavi: Warmest congratulations to the rebellious youth." Some of the other slogans were, "Massoud Rajavi (Leader of the Iranian Resistance): We will not rest until our occupied homeland is free from the dictatorship. To achieve this, we will have to fight a hundred times more," "On Nowruz 1400, let’s remember the martyrs," "Nowruz 1400, a promising year for the clerical regime’s overthrow,” “Down with Khamenei, hail to Rajavi.”

Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 50 11 98 48
email us here

Iran: Nowruz 2021 (Iranian New Year 1400), heralding the clerical regime’s overthrow

You just read:

Iran: Nowruz 2021 (Iranian New Year 1400), heralding the clerical regime’s overthrow

Distribution channels: International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 50 11 98 48
Company/Organization
NCRI
15 rue des gords
Auvers-Sur-Oise, 95430
France
+33 6 50 23 13 14
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

More From This Author
Iran: Nowruz 2021 (Iranian New Year 1400), heralding the clerical regime’s overthrow
Iran, Fire Festival: Torching Khamenei's posters and effigies
Iran: Resistance Units and MEK supporters Celebrate International Women's Day
View All Stories From This Author