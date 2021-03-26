Professional Teacher Mary Britt Hamilton Launches a New Professional Website
WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mary Britt Hamilton is pleased to announce the launch of her new professional website.
Mary Britt Hamilton is a professional teacher who specializes in the education of kindergarten aged children. Originally from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Hamilton has recently relocated to the town of Wilmington where she will bring tremendous experience and skill in the education sector.
Mary Britt Hamilton’s new website covers her professional advice on teaching methods for young children as well as a couple of interviews from Thrive Global and Kivo Daily that highlight her education and her professional journey.
The “About” page describes Hamilton’s fascination with education that stemmed from watching her role model, her mother, run a preschool and kindergarten program when she was younger. The section also highlights what motivates her through the day, to which she said, “A lot of days, [the children] are the only ones that keep me going! I love to see the progress they make towards learning and witnessing when those little lightbulbs go off for them. It’s so rewarding.”
Beyond detailing Mary Britt Hamilton’s professional career, the new website also provides links and previews of the online publications that she has been featured in. Hamilton has published a couple of blogs that highlight various education related topics, such as “The Best Games For Learning” and “How to Encourage At Home Learning For Children Under Six”. In addition to sharing her teaching knowledge through blogs, Mary Britt Hamilton was also featured in an article with Incredible Things, which highlights important learning milestones.
For more information, visit https://marybritthamilton.com/.
About Mary Britt Hamilton
Mary Britt Hamilton is a professional teacher based out of Wilmington, North Carolina. She specializes in the education of kindergarten aged children. After graduating from the College of Charleston with a Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education, Mary Britt Hamilton landed a job as a kindergarten teacher, a job that she fell in love with and has been doing for the past eight years.
