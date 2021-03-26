/EIN News/ -- Scottsdale, AZ, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Steve Kulesza joins MSH Capital Advisors LLC as Chief Operating Officer

Scottsdale, AZ: We are happy to announce Steve Kulesza joined MSH Capital Advisors LLC (MSHCA) as Chief Operating Officer in October 2019. MSHCA is a Registered Investment Adviser firm located in Scottsdale, Arizona. Steve graduated from the University of Akron, Magna Cum Laude, is a CFP® and CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™. He began his career in 2003 as a Financial Advisor with American Express Financial Advisors, which later became Ameriprise Financial. He provided investors with comprehensive financial planning, which included wealth management and protection planning. In 2010, Steve transitioned from retail to the institutional side of the business working with Financial Advisors. Steve spent two years with Madison Investment Advisors and nine years with Schwab Advisor Services.

"We are very excited to have Steve on board. His depth of experience, knowledge, and management capabilities will complement our growing team of seasoned executives," said Katrina Santa Maria, Chief Executive Officer of M.S. Howells & Co.

Over the last year, Steve enhanced our independent advisory platform to provide a turnkey solution for advisors wanting to transition to the Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) model. We added several Independent Advisory Representatives to our family during this time and have increased our AUM by nearly 60%.

"Our offerings include state of the art technology stack, back office, and marketing support, as well as ongoing compliance oversite. We believe independence does not mean going at it alone," said Steve Kulesza. "We want to provide advisors with the support and structure they need to spend more time with clients and grow their business. I am very excited for the opportunity and to be part of such an amazing firm."

Our affiliated entities provide a full solution for financial professionals. M.S. Howells & Co. is our "Friendly" Broker-Dealer, member Finra and SIPC, and MS Insentra LLC is our Insurance Marketing Organization.

"We are proud of our business model, and with Steve leading MSH Capital Advisors LLC, we believe we have a solution that meets many advisors' needs who are considering a transition to the independent model," added Mark S. Howells, Executive Chairman of the Board.

We are delighted to add Steve to the family and look forward to the continued growth and success of MSH Capital Advisors LLC.

About MSH Capital Advisors LLC: MSH Capital Advisors LLC is a privately-owned registered investment adviser that is uniquely positioned to service independent registered investment advisers, tuck-ins, and hybrid RIAs with a modern approach to investing through goal-based financial planning and robust technology options.

