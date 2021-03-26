The Trails Are Calling

/EIN News/ -- Decatur, Ala., March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the arrival of spring and warmer temperatures, Decatur has plenty of reasons for nature lovers and eco-adventurers to head outdoors for exploring. The area is rich in natural treasures and with miles and miles of trails, visitors can hike, bike or canoe while experiencing the natural settings first-hand.

“One of the best ways to experience what all Decatur-Morgan County offers is to leave your car behind and start walking,” stated Decatur Morgan County Tourism President and CEO Danielle Gibson. “With trails crisscrossing through the Wheeler Wildlife Refuge Center and Point Mallard Park, Decatur-Morgan County has many options for locals and visitors to explore. These trails open us to new experiences and present an opportunity to become active while taking in the scenery and observing wildlife in their natural habitat.”

Exploring the trails in the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge is easy and fun with relatively flat-going on gravel dual-track roads. There are no steeps and the lack of elevation changes, the quality of the roads and the natural beauty of the refuge offer relaxed pedaling and easy hiking. The ability to link together multiple routes will appeal to advanced hikers and bikers who want to attempt more challenging multi-mile treks.

In the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge, there are five established nature trails available for public use.

- The Atkeson Cypress Trail is a .3 mile trail that crosses over a cypress swamp and continues through a wooded area.

- The 200 yard trailhead, located behind the Visitor Center, leads to the Wildlife Observation Building which overlooks a waterfowl/wildlife display pool. During the springtime, butterflies and hummingbirds can be observed in the Backyard Wildlife Area.

- The Dancy Bottoms Trail is a 2.5 mile round trip through the bottomland hardwoods area near Flint Creek. Deer, squirrels, rabbits, woodpeckers and other species of wildlife are often encountered along this trail.

- The Flint Creek Trail is a 1.5-mile scenic trail with an opportunity to see various species of plant and animal life associated with an oak-hickory forest.

- Various species of frogs, turtles, small fish, and other amphibians and reptiles are often visible along the one mile Beaverdam Swamp Boardwalk. Beaverdam Swamp hosts some of the largest black tupelo trees in the state and this is site 25 on the North Alabama Birding Trail.

To download an in-depth hiking and biking guide, visit https://www.fws.gov/uploadedFiles/Wheeler%20Biking%20Brochure%20-%20Reader%20Spread.pdf or for a general visitors guide to the nature trails, visit https://www.fws.gov/uploadedFiles/Nature%20Trail%20Brochure.pdf.

For those who prefer to explore by water, the Flint Creek Canoe Trail provides access to the interior of the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge and the many birding and recreational opportunities that surround it. The 20-mile canoe and kayak trail winds from Alabama 36 near Hartselle (Ala.) to Point Mallard Park and crosses through parts of Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge. It is part of the Alabama Scenic River Trail system, a statewide network of river trails. The Flint Creek Canoe Trail features several access points and campsites so boaters can easily plan a day trip or a longer journey. A map is available for download by clicking here https://bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com/timesdaily.com/content/tncms/assets/v3/editorial/a/57/a57984e9-86d8-5497-b4e4-1de1c3e0a5d3/5eee9144c5113.pdf.pdf.

For those who prefer a variety of terrain and sights, bikers, walkers and runners will want to try the Dr. Bill Sims Biking and Running/Walking Trail. Beginning as asphalt, transferring to on-street transport and transforming into a shady, well-maintained gravel trail over smooth terrain in the city’s local parks, the trail appeals to all age groups and abilities. The portion located through Point Mallard Park offers scenic views along the Tennessee River and a chance to see various wildlife. Visit http://www.decaturparks.com/tyfoon/site/accounts/E/2/6/1/3/B/6/E/6/A/file/BikeTrailMap1_1.pdf to download a copy of the trail map.

“We also encourage everyone to have a pair of binoculars on hand while exploring these trails. Decatur and Morgan County is a popular destination to view hundreds of species of birds in their native habitats,” added Gibson. Decatur-Morgan County is part of the Central Loop of the North Alabama Birding Trail with five designated stations – the 1,483-acre Mallard Fox Creek Wildlife Management Area, the BP-Amoco Environmental Trail, Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge’s visitor center, Cave Springs Cave and Dancy Bottoms near Flint Creek. Each season offers an opportunity to spot something different including a glimpse of the endangered Gray Bats and Whooping Cranes. For more information, visit https://alabamabirdingtrails.com/counties/morgan/.

For more information on hiking, biking, birding and canoeing trails in Decatur and Morgan County, contact Gibson at 256.350.2028 or 800.524.6181. For more information on additional things to see and experience, visit www.decaturcvb.org.

