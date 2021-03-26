/EIN News/ --







Novadiscovery announces new clinical simulation collaboration with Takeda



Lyon, France – 26 March, 2021 Novadiscovery (“NOVA”), a leading health tech company offering JINKO, a best-in-class clinical trial simulation platform to predict drug efficacy and optimize clinical trial development, today announces that it has entered into a new collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (“Takeda”) aimed at incorporating clinical simulation technology on virtual patients into Takeda France’s access strategy. This agreement builds on an existing relationship between the companies that began in 2017.

Regulatory agencies are increasingly advocating for the expanded use of in silico technology to improve clinical trial efficiency and increase the probability of regulatory success. Takeda, through its association with NOVA, is leading the way in incorporating disease modelling and trial simulation in virtual populations in its pipeline development programs.

François-Henri Boissel, CEO, NOVA, said: “We are pleased to announce this new collaboration with Takeda, particularly as it follows on from our existing relationship with this global biopharmaceutical leader. Industry and regulatory bodies are becoming increasingly confident in both the quality of the data obtained through clinical simulation and the verifiable nature of the outcomes, and we are proud to be an integral part of the paradigm change occurring in R&D.”

Thierry Marquet, MD, General Manager, ad interim Takeda France, said: “Our ambition is to provide faster access to innovations for patients. We are looking forward to applying NOVA’s virtual population simulation technology and in silico research approach as a complement to clinical development plans to support health technology assessment for our innovative therapies.”

Ends

For more information, please contact:

Novadiscovery

François-Henri Boissel, Chief Executive Officer

Email: contact@novadiscovery.com

Consilium Strategic Communications

Sukaina Virji, Melissa Gardiner, Carina Jurs

Email: novadiscovery@consilium-comms.com

About NOVA

NOVA is a leading health tech company using in silico clinical trials to predict drug efficacy and optimize clinical trial development. The Company aims to improve R&D productivity and maximize patient outcomes by predicting the clinical benefit of a potential new drug candidate through computer simulation, ahead of human trials.

NOVA’s innovative approach leverages disease modeling and simulation expertise accumulated over the past decade and combines mathematical models of diseases and potential new treatments with virtual patients in its integrated clinical trial simulation platform, Jinkō®.

NOVA is headquartered in Lyon, France and has a team of around 30 scientists, engineers & clinicians who work at the interface of biology, pharmacology, mathematics & computer science.

For more information, please visit https://www.novadiscovery.com and follow us on Twitter @novadiscovery and linkedin.com/company/novadiscovery