Global Design Services Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Design Services Market 2021-2030

The Business Research Company's Global Design Services Market Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Design Services – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the design services market is expected to reach CAGR of 13% to nearly $249.5 billion by 2022. During the historic period, technological development was a significant driver of the design services market.

The design services market consists of sales of design services such as interior, industrial, graphic and fashion design services, and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that plan, design and administer design projects according to the client’s specifications.

Trends In The Global Design Services Market

General professional service agencies are rapidly shifting towards IT transformation and digitalization services. With the emergence of advanced data analytics, big data is turning out to be a critical tool for market research companies while executing research projects on a large volume of data to offer analytics solutions to give more robust insights to their clients. Advertising and PR firms are offering digital campaigns taking advantage of the increasing digitalization and advances in social media, search engine marketing, content marketing and e-commerce technology. As a result of increasing internet penetration and smartphone users, online content marketing campaigns are expected to be three times more effective and cost 62% lesser than traditional campaigns.

The global design services market is further segmented based on service type and geography.

By Service Type: Industrial Design Services, Graphic Design Services, Interior Design Services, Fashion And Other Design Services.

By Geography: The global design services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Among these regions, North America is the largest market for design services, accounting for 30.6% of the total market.

Design Services Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides design services market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global design services market, design services market share, design services market players, design services market segments and geographies, design services market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The design services market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Design Services Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country, Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Design Services Market Organizations Covered: John Wood Group PLC, Altran Technologies, SA, Gensler, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., Arcadis NV.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

