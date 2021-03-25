State of the Lake meeting video now available online

Incase you missed the live State of the Lake meeting on March 24, 2021, you now have the opportunity to watch the event on our Lake Pend Oreille Fishery website or by clicking the video below.

Fishery staff spent the evening answering several questions about the diverse fisheries and management practices occurring in Lake Pend Oreille. A State of the Lake presentation video is available to watch online as well, that provides an in-depth look at the latest population trends and research related to kokanee, rainbow trout, lake trout, walleye and more.

For more information, please visit the Lake Pend Oreille Fisheries website or contact the Panhandle Regional office at (208) 769-1414.