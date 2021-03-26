Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Guardsy® Portable Sneeze Guards Help Schools Reopen Safely

Guardsy® Foldable Sneeze Guard for School Desks

Guardsy® Foldable Sneeze Guard for School Desks

Durable and flexible, Guardsy®’s folding sneeze guards withstand punishing abuse from transport in students’ backpacks without cracking or permanently bending.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guardsy®’s personal protection line of premium sneeze guards guarantees their ability to take the toughest punishment while providing maximum protection. Guardsy has extended its guarantee to a new foldable sneeze guard for school desks to facilitate a safe return to schools for students, teachers, and administrators.

Durable and flexible, Guardsy®’s folding sneeze guards withstand punishing abuse from transport in students’ backpacks without cracking or permanently bending. They deploy in seconds, utilizing simple built-in clips that require no adult assistance to set up.
Ideal for everyday use, Guardsy® school desk sneeze guards fold flat to one-third their original size and feature a carrying handle for easy transport. Unfolded, they measure 23.5” wide and 17” tall, a perfect fit for most school desks.

Transparent Guardsy® school desk guards provide an unobstructed classroom view and allow teachers to monitor students easily. A semi-transparent version blurs but does not block light and is offered for additional privacy for student testing or academic staff use.

Guardsy® also provides cleaning and disinfecting solutions that offer a superior alternative to traditional cleaning products, which use abrasive chemicals that slowly break down sneeze guards. Guardsy®’s streak-free formula safely cleans Guardsy® sheet material, sneeze guards, and protective panels, leaving behind a shine that maintains optical quality without sacrificing the integrity of guards.

Guardsy® sneeze guards for school desks are available from Interstate Plastics, a company with 40 years of continued commitment to quality service, products, and customer satisfaction. To learn more and purchase, visit the Interstate Plastics website or contact the experts at (888) 768-5759.

Guardsy® manufactures barriers from their exclusive line of high-impact and shatter-resistant materials that offer a premium look and feel, withstanding the toughest punishment while providing maximum protection. Customers use Guardsy® sneeze guards for office workspaces, reception areas, retail areas, cafeterias, and educational institutions. Guardsy® personal protection experts are here to consult you; call (888) 768-5759 to talk to an expert about your specific needs and applications.

Christopher Isar
Interstate Plastics
+1 8887685759
email us here

Guardsy® Portable Sneeze Guards Help Schools Reopen Safely

