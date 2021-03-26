Mountain Lakes Dealership Combines e-Commerce with Used Car Shopping to Create Convenient Experience

Auto Holding 46 is a New Jersey used dealership in Mountain Lakes.

MOUNTAIN LAKES, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Auto Holding 46 is changing the landscape of online car shopping by combining e-commerce to create a convenient shopping experience.Auto Holding 46 is a used car dealership located in Mountain Lakes which boasts the lowest car prices in the tri-state area. The company boasts a wide selection of makes and models, ranging from affordable vehicles such as Toyota, to luxury European cars like Porsche. At the core of its business values, Auto Holding 46 is adamant in ensuring all vehicles sold are quality checked by professionals and provide a modern experience when buying a used car, specifically through e-commerce capabilities.In the company’s most recent news, Auto Holding 46 is providing clients with a convenient online car shopping experience through its newly implemented e-commerce services. These services enable customers to determine their car loan pre-approval online as well as viewing the company’s vast inventory of vehicles. Additionally, consumers can lock in excellent finance/lease rates without ever having to step foot in a bank. This creates a convenient and transparent financing process for consumers to help save them both time and money.Auto Holding 46’s online process allows customers to have a greater selection of vehicles to choose from, more transparent pricing, and is void of the traditional sales pressure typically associated with industry. With just a few simple clicks, consumers can find the perfect vehicle within their price range and can be assured they are getting the best rate possible – all with zero stress.“The pandemic has really changed the world in terms of how online car shopping works,” says a spokesperson for Auto Holding 46. “Now, consumers are opting to purchase most items online, without having to go into a store, and we’ve developed a system that works for New Jersey used car shopping, too. The only time a customer has to visit our location is to sign the paperwork and pick up their vehicle. It’s really that simple.”Auto Holding 46 can be found at 74 US-46, Mountain Lakes, NJ 07046.For more information about Auto Holding 46, or to get pre-approved for a used luxury vehicle, please visit https://autoholding46.com/ About Auto Holding 46Having been in the automotive industry for the past 25 years, Auto Holding 46 is a used car dealership in Mountain Lakes, near East Hanover, Morristown, Livingstone, Summit, Wayne, Lincoln Park, and Denville, NJ. The company is renowned for its superior customer service, always ensuring customers are 110% satisfied with each and every purchase.