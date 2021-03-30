PetDine Opens 2nd State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Facility
New Fort Collins Facility and Extension to Company's 220,000 sqft Harvard, IL, Facility
Increasing production capacity and staying on the cutting edge of manufacturing will help us speed up our clients' go-to-market timeline and maintain leadership within the industry.”FORT COLLINS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Already the largest pet supplement manufacturer in North America, PetDine is increasing its private-label, pet-product offering by opening an additional 10,000 square foot, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility near its Fort Collins, CO, headquarters. The new facility will allow PetDine to increase production, increase speed to market for PetDine clients and further heighten PetDine’s passion to make the highest quality pet products on the market.
— Preston Munsch, PetDine CEO
PetDine produces customized pet products, soft chews and powder supplements for its private-label clients, and is a leading innovator with liquid food toppers, one of the fastest growing segments in the pet health and wellness market. The new Fort Collins facility will serve as an adjunct space to the company’s expansive Harvard, IL, facility and will double production capacity specifically for liquid food toppers. The Fort Collins facility will soon hold the same Safe Quality Food (SQF) code as the Harvard facility, which is widely considered one of the most rigorous and comprehensive food safety and quality standards in the world.
“The pet products industry is a fast-paced, ever-growing industry,” said Preston Munsch, PetDine CEO. “Increasing production capacity and staying on the cutting edge of manufacturing will help us speed up our clients’ go-to-market timeline and maintain leadership within the industry.”
Under the guidance of Jay Sokolowski, PetDine Senior Production Manager, the Fort Collins facility will utilize the company’s access to more than 300 high-quality ingredients to increase output of pet product formulations unique to each client. Unlike most pet product manufactures, PetDine’s distinctive production process uses no water, which can produce mold, and no heat, which can change the integrity, viability and structure of the product or chew. Health and safety are top priorities, so products are manufactured without such ingredients as corn, wheat, sugars, salts, artificial colors and gumming agents.
“Whether it is liquid pet food toppers, natural animal chews or powders, we want to provide the best health benefits to our four-legged friends and outstanding results at a faster pace for our clients,” said Jay Sokolowski, PetDine Senior Product Manager.
For more information on PetDine’s new Fort Collins facility operations, please contact Justin Boling at 970.692.6134 or justin@petdinellc.com. Additional information about PetDine can be found at PetDinellc.com.
# # #
ABOUT PETDINE
PetDine is a private-label manufacturer that helps entrepreneurs capitalize on opportunities through the development of custom functional pet products. From sourcing the finest ingredients to utilizing the highest quality standards, the company focuses on keeping pets happy and healthy. Its private-label pet products span soft chews, liquids, powders and natural animal chews. PetDine works with clients to customize products while meeting their requirements for price, positioning and safety. For more information about PetDine, visit PetDineLLC.com.
