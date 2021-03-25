Coronavirus – Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (24 March 2021)

Twenty patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers and OPD Services in Gash Barka, Central, Anseba, Northern Red Sea, and, Southern Regions.

Out of these, seven patients are from Quarantine Centers in Ali Ghidir (3), Adibara (2), Ghirmaika (1), and, Om-Hajer (1), in Gash Barka Region. Six patients are from Quarantine Centers and OPD Services in Asmara, Central Region. Three patients are from the Quarantine Center in Keren, Anseba Region. Three patients are from Quarantine Centers in Karora (2), and Ghindae (1), Northern Red Sea Region. The last patient is from a Quarantine Center in Mendefera, Southern Region.

On the other hand, thirty nine patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central (21), and, Gash Barka (18), Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date has accordingly risen to 2,962, while the number of deaths stands at eight.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 3,183.