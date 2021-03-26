Global Survey Offers More Security To Customers Thanks to a New Partnership With SampleChain
Global Survey is happy to bring such a beneficial resource to our clients because, at day’s end, SampleChain protects the market research ecosystem flawlessly.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Offering clients a highly-secure and streamlined way to do survey data collection, Global Survey has inked a partnership with SampleChain. The company’s /REVIEW and /SEARCH products will stand ready for Global Survey clients to ensure the quality of open-end surveys. These two invaluable market response solutions will help maintain organizations' sustainability and growth through a greater understanding of customer behaviors.
“Global Survey is happy to bring such a beneficial resource to our clients because, at day’s end, SampleChain protects the market research ecosystem flawlessly,” said Mayank Bhanushali, the Founder & Managing Director of Global Survey.
One-hundred percent API-based, the SampleChain’s /REVIEW feature verifies the integrity of open-ended customer responses. Global Survey customers will now be able to flag and block improper users in real-time or use the data provided by /REVIEW to clean out poor quality responses post fielding. The software will also flag profanity, pasted answers, improper grammar, similarities, detect language, and compile a composite score, among other beneficial details.
For SampleChain’s /SEARCH product, Global Survey customers will now have the option to use state-of-the-art digital fingerprinting to track responses across multiple sources and surveys accurately. How so? It employs over 100 data points to build a respondent’s digital fingerprint and anonymously tracks each response from unique individuals. It identifies and blocks respondents linked to fraudulent activity both inside and outside the market research industry. Additionally, it will track the number of sessions a respondent has attempted in the past 12-hours. Once found, the client can block them and enjoy lower reconciliation rates, fewer removals, and more accurate research insights.
About Global Survey:
Global Survey has offices in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, India, London, UK, Orlando, Florida, USA. The research company provides solutions for over 300 customers across 35 countries with clients in North America, APAC, EMEA, LATAM, Africa, and GCC countries.
