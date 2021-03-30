Genius Acoustic Guitarist Luca Stricagnoli Releases Two Cover Videos to Put His Game-Changing Inventions Center Stage

Stairway To Heaven by Acoustic Guitarist Luca Stricagnoli

Forever changing a 16th-century mainstay, one of the most forward-thinking guitar players in the world pushes the limits again for the evolution instrument.

Mind-blowing.” — Guitar World

STUTTGART, GERMANY, March 30, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renown acoustic guitarist Luca Stricagnoli amazes audiences with the launch of two new cover videos. Using unconventionality to expand the boundaries of what a guitar can do, Stricagnoli is known as the creator of two historic inventions. The musician’s Reversed Triple Neck Guitar and the Reversed Slide Neck were created to show his fingerstyle technique's uncommon depth. This year, the Reversed Triple Neck Guitar took center stage in his new “Starboy” video. Stricagnoli has followed up with his most recent video now in wide release entitled, “Stairway to Heaven.” Typically, guitar players need two hands to play the rock masterpiece but thanks to his inventive approach, Stricagnoli needs only needs one. The video showcases history’s first guitar neck to feature a slide mounted on binaries; it’s called the Reversed Slide Neck. His Soprano Guitar, a seven-stringed instrument that only features trebles instead of a standard set of strings, also makes an appearance.Originally from Italy, the twenty-nine-year-old guitarist and inventor has created a genre of his own with a unique playing style that, frankly, sounds like a band. Stricagnoli alone performs four layers of music simultaneously on one guitar with no looping, special effects, or tricks. His inventions allow him to play the melody, bass, percussion, and an extra voice with an extremely clear separation of the parts. It gives the sensation that four different people are playing the songs.With over 100 million views on YouTube and over 100 million views on Facebook and other social media sites, Stricagnoli has gathered nearly one million followers. His already impressive career has encompassed live tours in more than 20 countries. He played for 12,000 people a night in two sold-out shows at the Nokia Arena in Tel Aviv as the special guest of Israel´s superstar Eyal Golan. He also played for 6,000 people at the Porsche Arena in Stuttgart. Once the opening act for the legendary Italian band New Trolls, Stricagnoli adds to the long list of TV and radio airings by also playing for Formula 1, Hard Rock Hotel, PUBG Mobile, Infosys, and BNSF Railway.Legendary guitar label Candyrat Records said about him, “Luca Stricagnoli is one of the most exciting new players on the acoustic guitar scene. He bypasses the normal limits of the acoustic guitar and adapts it to any musical genre.” Four of Stricagnoli’s videos are in the Top 10 on Candyrat Records. Having appeared on many major guitar magazines, many of which had him on the cover, he finds himself in good company with artists like Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica, and Walk Off The Earth, which have all shared his videos.Stricagnoli sees his creations come to reality with the help of his longtime friend who builds his inventions, the Italian luthier, Davide Serracini. With his Reversed Triple Neck Guitar, Stricagnoli can play the instrument regularly with one neck. Then, he uses another neck that features only trebles called a Soprano. With the Soprano, he plays melodies with one hand. A third neck is made of three bass strings and employs opposite fretting to play a reversed scale. By inverting the neck's usual direction, it allows him to position his hand to play percussion on the guitar's body using only his right arm. He uses his elbow to play the kick. And another one of his creations, the Guitar Ring, is used to play the snare.Using reversal as a trademark, Stricagnoli’s second invention, the Reversed Slide Neck, expands the possibilities further. It can be added or removed from any guitar in seconds using magnets and maintains a suspended slide that is manipulated with one finger. Is it any wonder that the musician’s inventions were recognized by New Atlas, one of the world's largest independent science and technology publications.More acclaim comes from industry heavy-hitters who said, "When it comes to crazy guitar skills, Luca Stricagnoli is one of the absolute best,” NME. Guitar World said, “Mind-blowing.” La Repubblica, one of Italy’s most prominent national newspapers, called him a “Phenomenon.” And Der Spiegel – one of the largest national newspapers in Germany added, “Sounds almost like an entire band. He mesmerizes millions of people.”Stricagnoli will set out on his first solo tour in the U.S. in October and November 2021. Meg Pfeiffer, his German singer-songwriter wife, will join him.For more information, visit https://www.lucastricagnoli.com . To watch the new video on YouTube, visit https://youtu.be/8bawRnTYGb8 About Luca Stricagnoli:Luca Stricagnoli is a music artist originally from Italy who now resides in Germany and will soon relocate to Canada.Social Media:

“Stairway to Heaven" by Acoustic Guitarist Luca Stricagnoli