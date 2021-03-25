Author Leslie Sharon Kiwobo Shares Life Changing Insights on Building a Relationship with God

Kiwobo’s books and podcasts receive rave reviews for their invaluable guidance and comfort.

MULLINGAR, IRELAND, March 25, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Leslie Sharon Kiwobo is gaining stellar reviews and a steady increase in followers after the release of her first book in the “The Pursuit of Freedom in God” series. In the book, Leslie discusses the foundations of building a relationship with God and how this can change the reader’s life. Bible references, personal testimonies, prayers, worship and symphonies are included.“The creativity to write becomes alive when the Lord speaks to my mind,” says Leslie. “I’m thrilled to be able to share my journey with you, and hope to offer you guidance on how to achieve real freedom by building a sincere relationship with God.”“My Declaration of Love,” the first book in the series, was released in January, 2021, and can be ordered through the author’s website.Leslie has also established a podcast, with a new episode available every week. Available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and more, “The Power of Love” addresses a variety of topics that include the foundations of a relationship with God, self-love, marriage, motherhood and more.“God has been speaking to me through prayer and writing and to be honest every written word or sentence written was like my inner self being revealed by God,” adds Leslie. “I’d be honoured to have you be a part of the conversation, and hope that my words will in some way enrich your life.”For more information, visit the author’s website at https://lesliesharonkiwobo.com About the AuthorBased in Mullingar, Ireland, Leslie Sharon Kiwobo is the author of “The Pursuit of Freedom in God,” a series of books that focus on the foundations of building a loving relationship with God. She also hosts a popular podcast, “The Power of Love,” which addresses a multitude of different topics with a new episode broadcast every week. You can view her YouTube channel at https://youtube.com/channel/UCljM-InAJ6wD-MLX2p2yHyg