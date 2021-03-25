Phunware Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results
/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (“Phunware” or “the Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, today announced financial results for its full year ended December 31, 2020.
“This past year was the genesis of an inflection point in our company’s history, as we shifted from a non-recurring, low margin transaction business to a far stickier, more scalable, recurring and high margin SaaS licensing business for our Multiscreen-as-a-Service (“MaaS”) platform,” said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. “In addition to continued enterprise interest in our MaaS Digital Front Door solution for healthcare and our MaaS Smart Workplace solution for corporations, we have resumed conversations with customers from sectors that were hard hit by the pandemic, including the hospitality and real estate verticals. In conjunction with growing our portfolio of direct customers, we intend to expand our footprint globally by amplifying our go-to-market strategy with indirect sales and channel partners, including an anchor distribution partner that will be formally announced during Q2. In parallel, we are excited about the completion of PhunWallet next month as we launch our blockchain ecosystem powered by PhunCoin and PhunToken. We are on schedule to commercialize, scale and monetize this part of our business and look forward to the accelerated global adoption of our blockchain-enabled MaaS Customer Data Platform and MaaS Mobile Loyalty Ecosystem alike.”
Full Year 2020 Summary Financial Highlights
- Net Revenues for the year totaled $10.0 million
- Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) Platform Subscriptions and Services Revenues were $9.1 million
- Gross Margin was 66.4%
- Net Loss was ($22.2) million
- Net Loss per Share was ($0.50)
- Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Loss was ($8.4) million
“Our executive team continues to proactively attend well-respected financial conferences and meetings with accredited institutional investors in order to bolster our corporate profile within the capital markets,” said Matt Aune, CFO of Phunware. “With a robust cash position as a result of our recently completed institutional financing of approximately $25 million, we now have the financial flexibility to execute both our near-term and long-term operational initiatives.”
Recent Business Highlights
- Notable Corporate Developments:
- Notable Customer and Partner Wins:
- Partnered with Vizzia Technologies for Enhanced Digital Front Door on Mobile
- Selected by Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Center for Location Based Services Software
- Doubled Location Based Services Software Coverage at Baptist Health South Florida
-
Virginia Hospital Center Selected Phunware for Comprehensive Mobile Healthcare Solution
- Notable Product Updates:
Conference Call Information
Phunware management will host a conference call today (March 25, 2021) at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2020.
Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing (888) 506-0062 in the United States, or (973) 528-0011 from international locations. The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at investors.phunware.com.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except per share information)
|
December 31,
2020
|
December 31,
2019
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash
|$
|3,940
|$
|276
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $356 and $3,179 at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively
|664
|1,671
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|304
|368
|Total current assets
|4,908
|2,315
|Property and equipment, net
|13
|24
|Goodwill
|25,900
|25,857
|Intangible assets, net
|111
|253
|Deferred tax asset
|537
|241
|Restricted cash
|91
|86
|Other assets
|276
|276
|Total assets
|31,836
|29,052
|Liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit)
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|8,462
|$
|10,159
|Accrued expenses
|5,353
|4,035
|Accrued legal settlement
|3,000
|—
|Deferred revenue
|2,397
|3,360
|PhunCoin deposits
|1,202
|1,202
|Factored receivables payable
|—
|1,077
|Current maturities of long-term debt, net
|4,435
|—
|Warrant liability
|1,614
|—
|Total current liabilities
|26,463
|19,833
|Long-term debt
|3,762
|910
|Long-term debt - related party
|195
|195
|Deferred tax liability
|537
|241
|Deferred revenue
|2,678
|3,764
|Deferred rent
|180
|83
|Total liabilities
|33,815
|25,026
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders’ equity (deficit)
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value
|6
|4
|Additional paid-in capital
|144,156
|128,008
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(338
|)
|(382
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(145,803
|)
|(123,604
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)
|(1,979
|)
|4,026
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit)
|31,836
|29,052
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(In thousands, except per share information)
|Year Ended December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Net revenues
|$
|10,001
|$
|19,150
|Cost of revenues
|3,357
|9,020
|Gross profit
|6,644
|10,130
|Operating expenses:
|Sales and marketing
|1,653
|2,706
|General and administrative
|15,361
|15,403
|Research and development
|2,628
|4,333
|Legal Settlement
|4,500
|—
|Total operating expenses
|24,142
|22,442
|Operating loss
|(17,498
|)
|(12,312
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Interest expense
|(3,413
|)
|(581
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|(2,158
|)
|—
|Fair value adjustment for warrant liabilities
|872
|—
|Other income
|—
|27
|Total other expense
|(4,699
|)
|(554
|)
|Loss before taxes
|(22,197
|)
|(12,866
|)
|Income tax (provision) benefit
|(2
|)
|(5
|)
|Net loss
|(22,199
|)
|(12,871
|)
|Cumulative translation adjustment
|44
|36
|Comprehensive loss
|$
|(22,155
|)
|$
|(12,835
|)
|Loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.50
|)
|$
|(0.35
|)
|Weighted-average common shares used to compute loss per share, basic and diluted
|44,269
|36,879
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
|Year Ended December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Operating activities
|Net loss
|$
|(22,199
|)
|$
|(12,871
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation
|11
|59
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|142
|268
|Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs
|2,185
|—
|Gain on change in fair value of warrants
|(872
|)
|—
|Loss on sale of digital currencies
|—
|4
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|2,158
|—
|Non-cash interest expense
|55
|—
|Bad debt (recovery) expense
|205
|114
|Settlement of accounts payable
|(453
|)
|—
|Stock-based compensation
|4,492
|1,784
|Deferred income taxes
|—
|—
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|796
|1,817
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|65
|184
|Accounts payable
|427
|740
|Accrued expenses
|1,064
|1,133
|Accrued legal settlement
|3,000
|—
|Deferred revenue
|(2,049
|)
|581
|Net cash used by operating activities
|(10,973
|)
|(6,187
|)
|Investing activities
|Proceeds received from sale of digital currencies
|—
|88
|Capital expenditures
|—
|(18
|)
|Net cash provided by investing activities
|—
|70
|Financing activities
|Proceeds from borrowings, net of issuance costs
|14,815
|1,105
|Proceeds from related party bridge loans
|560
|—
|Payments on convertible notes
|(8,418
|)
|—
|Payments on related party notes
|(560
|)
|—
|Proceeds from PhunCoin deposits
|—
|212
|Net repayments on factoring agreement
|(1,077
|)
|(1,357
|)
|Proceeds from sales of common stock, net of issuance costs
|9,177
|—
|Proceeds from warrant exercises
|—
|6,092
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|99
|287
|Series A convertible preferred stock redemptions and dividend payments
|—
|(6,240
|)
|Net cash provided for financing activities
|14,596
|99
|Effect of exchange rate on cash and restricted cash
|46
|36
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and restricted cash
|3,669
|(5,982
|)
|Cash and restricted cash at the beginning of the period
|362
|6,344
|Cash and restricted cash at the end of the period
|$
|4,031
|$
|362
|Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information
|Interest paid
|$
|1,251
|$
|603
|Year Ended December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Supplemental disclosure of non-cash information
|Issuance of common stock for payment of legal, earned bonus and board of director fees
|$
|1,283
|$
|562
|Issuance of common stock upon partial conversions of Senior Convertible Note
|$
|2,266
|$
|—
|Reacquisition of equity component of Senior Convertible Note
|$
|(1,388
|)
|$
|—
|Equity classified cash conversion feature of Senior Convertible Note
|$
|219
|$
|—
|Waiver of sponsor promissory note
|$
|—
|$
|1,993
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation
Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (“GAAP”). It is not a measurement of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), as applicable, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other businesses. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations include: (i) Non-cash compensation is and will remain a key element of our overall long-term incentive compensation package, although we exclude it as an expense when evaluating its ongoing operating performance for a particular period, (ii) Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the impact of certain charges resulting from matters we consider not to be indicative of ongoing operations, and (iii) other companies in our industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.
We compensate for these limitations to Adjusted EBITDA by relying primarily on its GAAP results and using Adjusted EBITDA only for supplemental purposes. Adjusted EBITDA includes adjustments for items that may not occur in future periods. However, we believe these adjustments are appropriate because the amounts recognized can vary significantly from period to period, do not directly relate to the ongoing operations of our business and complicate comparisons of our internal operating results and operating results of other peer companies over time. Each of the normal recurring adjustments and other adjustments described in this paragraph help management with a measure of our operating performance over time by removing items that are not related to day-to-day operations or are non-cash expenses.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands)
|Year Ended December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Net loss
|$
|(22,199
|)
|$
|(12,871
|)
|Add back: Depreciation and amortization
|153
|328
|Add back: Interest expense
|3,413
|581
|Add back/less: Income tax (expense) benefit
|2
|5
|EBITDA
|(18,631
|)
|(11,957
|)
|Add Back: Stock-based compensation
|4,492
|1,784
|Add Back: Legal settlement
|4,500
|—
|Add Back: Loss on extinguishment of debt
|2,158
|—
|Less: Fair value adjustment for warrant liabilities
|(872
|)
|—
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(8,353
|)
|$
|(10,173
|)
Supplemental Information
($ In thousands)
|Year Ended December 31,
|Change
|2020
|2019
|Amount
|%
|Net Revenue
|Platform subscriptions and services
|$
|9,108
|$
|17,243
|$
|(8,135
|)
|(47.2
|)
|%
|Application transaction
|893
|1,907
|(1,014
|)
|(53.2
|)
|%
|Total revenue
|$
|10,001
|$
|19,150
|$
|(9,149
|)
|(47.8
|)
|%
|Platform subscriptions and services as a percentage of total revenue
|91.1
|%
|90.0
|%
|Application transactions as a percentage of total revenue
|8.9
|%
|10.0
|%