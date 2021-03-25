Phunware Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (“Phunware” or “the Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, today announced financial results for its full year ended December 31, 2020.



“This past year was the genesis of an inflection point in our company’s history, as we shifted from a non-recurring, low margin transaction business to a far stickier, more scalable, recurring and high margin SaaS licensing business for our Multiscreen-as-a-Service (“MaaS”) platform,” said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. “In addition to continued enterprise interest in our MaaS Digital Front Door solution for healthcare and our MaaS Smart Workplace solution for corporations, we have resumed conversations with customers from sectors that were hard hit by the pandemic, including the hospitality and real estate verticals. In conjunction with growing our portfolio of direct customers, we intend to expand our footprint globally by amplifying our go-to-market strategy with indirect sales and channel partners, including an anchor distribution partner that will be formally announced during Q2. In parallel, we are excited about the completion of PhunWallet next month as we launch our blockchain ecosystem powered by PhunCoin and PhunToken. We are on schedule to commercialize, scale and monetize this part of our business and look forward to the accelerated global adoption of our blockchain-enabled MaaS Customer Data Platform and MaaS Mobile Loyalty Ecosystem alike.”

Full Year 2020 Summary Financial Highlights



Net Revenues for the year totaled $10.0 million

Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) Platform Subscriptions and Services Revenues were $9.1 million

Gross Margin was 66.4%

Net Loss was ($22.2) million

Net Loss per Share was ($0.50)

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Loss was ($8.4) million

“Our executive team continues to proactively attend well-respected financial conferences and meetings with accredited institutional investors in order to bolster our corporate profile within the capital markets,” said Matt Aune, CFO of Phunware. “With a robust cash position as a result of our recently completed institutional financing of approximately $25 million, we now have the financial flexibility to execute both our near-term and long-term operational initiatives.”

Recent Business Highlights

Notable Corporate Developments: Closed Public Offering of Common Stock with Net Proceeds of $24.7 million





Conference Call Information

Phunware management will host a conference call today (March 25, 2021) at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2020.

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing (888) 506-0062 in the United States, or (973) 528-0011 from international locations. The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at investors.phunware.com .

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share information)

December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 3,940 $ 276 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $356 and $3,179 at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 664 1,671 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 304 368 Total current assets 4,908 2,315 Property and equipment, net 13 24 Goodwill 25,900 25,857 Intangible assets, net 111 253 Deferred tax asset 537 241 Restricted cash 91 86 Other assets 276 276 Total assets 31,836 29,052 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,462 $ 10,159 Accrued expenses 5,353 4,035 Accrued legal settlement 3,000 — Deferred revenue 2,397 3,360 PhunCoin deposits 1,202 1,202 Factored receivables payable — 1,077 Current maturities of long-term debt, net 4,435 — Warrant liability 1,614 — Total current liabilities 26,463 19,833 Long-term debt 3,762 910 Long-term debt - related party 195 195 Deferred tax liability 537 241 Deferred revenue 2,678 3,764 Deferred rent 180 83 Total liabilities 33,815 25,026 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity (deficit) Common stock, $0.0001 par value 6 4 Additional paid-in capital 144,156 128,008 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (338 ) (382 ) Accumulated deficit (145,803 ) (123,604 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) (1,979 ) 4,026 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) 31,836 29,052





Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(In thousands, except per share information)

Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Net revenues $ 10,001 $ 19,150 Cost of revenues 3,357 9,020 Gross profit 6,644 10,130 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 1,653 2,706 General and administrative 15,361 15,403 Research and development 2,628 4,333 Legal Settlement 4,500 — Total operating expenses 24,142 22,442 Operating loss (17,498 ) (12,312 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (3,413 ) (581 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (2,158 ) — Fair value adjustment for warrant liabilities 872 — Other income — 27 Total other expense (4,699 ) (554 ) Loss before taxes (22,197 ) (12,866 ) Income tax (provision) benefit (2 ) (5 ) Net loss (22,199 ) (12,871 ) Cumulative translation adjustment 44 36 Comprehensive loss $ (22,155 ) $ (12,835 ) Loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.50 ) $ (0.35 ) Weighted-average common shares used to compute loss per share, basic and diluted 44,269 36,879





Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Operating activities Net loss $ (22,199 ) $ (12,871 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 11 59 Amortization of acquired intangibles 142 268 Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs 2,185 — Gain on change in fair value of warrants (872 ) — Loss on sale of digital currencies — 4 Loss on extinguishment of debt 2,158 — Non-cash interest expense 55 — Bad debt (recovery) expense 205 114 Settlement of accounts payable (453 ) — Stock-based compensation 4,492 1,784 Deferred income taxes — — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 796 1,817 Prepaid expenses and other assets 65 184 Accounts payable 427 740 Accrued expenses 1,064 1,133 Accrued legal settlement 3,000 — Deferred revenue (2,049 ) 581 Net cash used by operating activities (10,973 ) (6,187 ) Investing activities Proceeds received from sale of digital currencies — 88 Capital expenditures — (18 ) Net cash provided by investing activities — 70 Financing activities Proceeds from borrowings, net of issuance costs 14,815 1,105 Proceeds from related party bridge loans 560 — Payments on convertible notes (8,418 ) — Payments on related party notes (560 ) — Proceeds from PhunCoin deposits — 212 Net repayments on factoring agreement (1,077 ) (1,357 ) Proceeds from sales of common stock, net of issuance costs 9,177 — Proceeds from warrant exercises — 6,092 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 99 287 Series A convertible preferred stock redemptions and dividend payments — (6,240 ) Net cash provided for financing activities 14,596 99 Effect of exchange rate on cash and restricted cash 46 36 Net increase (decrease) in cash and restricted cash 3,669 (5,982 ) Cash and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 362 6,344 Cash and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 4,031 $ 362 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Interest paid $ 1,251 $ 603





Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash information Issuance of common stock for payment of legal, earned bonus and board of director fees $ 1,283 $ 562 Issuance of common stock upon partial conversions of Senior Convertible Note $ 2,266 $ — Reacquisition of equity component of Senior Convertible Note $ (1,388 ) $ — Equity classified cash conversion feature of Senior Convertible Note $ 219 $ — Waiver of sponsor promissory note $ — $ 1,993

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation

Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (“GAAP”). It is not a measurement of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), as applicable, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other businesses. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations include: (i) Non-cash compensation is and will remain a key element of our overall long-term incentive compensation package, although we exclude it as an expense when evaluating its ongoing operating performance for a particular period, (ii) Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the impact of certain charges resulting from matters we consider not to be indicative of ongoing operations, and (iii) other companies in our industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

We compensate for these limitations to Adjusted EBITDA by relying primarily on its GAAP results and using Adjusted EBITDA only for supplemental purposes. Adjusted EBITDA includes adjustments for items that may not occur in future periods. However, we believe these adjustments are appropriate because the amounts recognized can vary significantly from period to period, do not directly relate to the ongoing operations of our business and complicate comparisons of our internal operating results and operating results of other peer companies over time. Each of the normal recurring adjustments and other adjustments described in this paragraph help management with a measure of our operating performance over time by removing items that are not related to day-to-day operations or are non-cash expenses.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands)

Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Net loss $ (22,199 ) $ (12,871 ) Add back: Depreciation and amortization 153 328 Add back: Interest expense 3,413 581 Add back/less: Income tax (expense) benefit 2 5 EBITDA (18,631 ) (11,957 ) Add Back: Stock-based compensation 4,492 1,784 Add Back: Legal settlement 4,500 — Add Back: Loss on extinguishment of debt 2,158 — Less: Fair value adjustment for warrant liabilities (872 ) — Adjusted EBITDA $ (8,353 ) $ (10,173 )





Supplemental Information

($ In thousands)

Year Ended December 31, Change 2020 2019 Amount % Net Revenue Platform subscriptions and services $ 9,108 $ 17,243 $ (8,135 ) (47.2 ) % Application transaction 893 1,907 (1,014 ) (53.2 ) % Total revenue $ 10,001 $ 19,150 $ (9,149 ) (47.8 ) % Platform subscriptions and services as a percentage of total revenue 91.1 % 90.0 % Application transactions as a percentage of total revenue 8.9 % 10.0 %



