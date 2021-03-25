IntelGenx Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- SAINT-LAURENT, Quebec, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (TSX V:IGX)(OTCQX:IGXT) (the "Company" or "IntelGenx") today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2020. All dollar amounts are expressed in U.S. currency, unless otherwise indicated, and results are reported in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles except where noted otherwise.



2020 Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights:

Revenue was $790,000, compared to $68,000 in the 2019 fourth quarter.

Net comprehensive loss was $1.3 million, compared to $2.7 million in the 2019 fourth quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $754,000, compared to $2.1 million in Q4-2019.



2020 Full-Year Financial Highlights:

Revenue was $1.5 million, compared to $742,000 in 2019.

Net comprehensive loss was $7.1 million, compared to $10.3 million in 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $5.3 million, compared to $8.5 million in 2019.



Recent Developments:

Announced a strategic partnership with atai Life Sciences (“atai”), including a proposed equity investment by atai, positioning IntelGenx as a leader within the novel therapeutics field of psychedelics and providing the requisite financial resources to continue to advance its robust portfolio of other innovative pharmaceutical film product candidates towards commercialization.

The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, IntelGex Corp., also received a $2.0 million secured loan from atai, of which $628,000 was used to fully repay the Company’s outstanding credit facilities with the Bank of Montreal.

Received a Notice of Allowance for US Patent Application 16/110.737, entitled “Film Dosage Form with Extended Release Mucoadhesive Particle,” covering novel disintegrating oral film formulations designed for the transmucosal absorption of drug, especially tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which protects its DisinteQ TM products.

products. Filed a new provisional patent application at the United States Patent and Trademark Office entitled “High Loading Oral Film Formulation,” which covers the incorporation of high concentrations of active ingredients in products based on its VetaFilm™ proprietary veterinary oral film technology.

Announced the appointment of Mr. Tommy Kenny as Vice President, Intellectual Property and Legal Affairs, General Counsel of IntelGenx Corp., the Company’s operating subsidiary.

Received its first purchase order from Heritage Cannabis Holdings, recently upsized from 50,000 to 75,000 CBD Filmstrips, pursuant to a definitive supply agreement.

"While we were pleased to see the positive impact of our performance improvement program continuing to be reflected in our financial results, it was the transformative partnership that we entered into with atai subsequent to year-end that truly served to validate our long-term growth strategy,” commented Dr. Horst G. Zerbe, CEO of IntelGenx. “We are confident that this transaction is the best way forward to maximize value for our shareholders, and encourage them to vote “FOR” all related proposals at our Annual Meeting on May 11, 2021.”

Financial Results:

Total revenues for the three-month period ended December 31, 202 amounted to $790,000, an increase of $722,000, or 1,062%, compared to $68,000 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2019. The change is mainly attributable to an increase in revenues from licensing agreements of $671,000 and an increase in R&D revenues of $51,000. Operating costs and expenses were $1.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, versus $2.4 million for the corresponding three-month period of 2019. For Q4-2020, the Company had an operating loss of $1.0 million, compared to operating loss of $2.4 million for the comparable period of 2019. Net comprehensive loss was $1.3 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to net comprehensive loss of $2.7 million, or $0.03 per basic and diluted share, for the comparable period of 2019.

Total revenues for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020 amounted to $1.5 million, representing an increase of $802,000, or 108% compared, to $742,000 for the year ended December 31, 2019. Operating costs and expenses were $7.8 million for the full year 2020, versus $10.3 million for the corresponding 12-month period of 2019. For the twelve-month period of 2020, the Company had an operating loss of $973,000, compared to an operating loss of $2.4 million for the comparable period of 2019. Net comprehensive loss was $7.1 million, or $0.07 per basic and diluted share, for the twelve-month period of 2020, compared to net comprehensive loss of $10.3 million, or $0.11 per basic and diluted share, for the comparable period of 2019.

As at December 31, 2020, the Company's cash and short-term investments totalled $2.2 million, which did not include the $2.0 million secured loan granted to IntelGenx Corp. by atai in March 2021.

Annual Filings:

The Company's annual report on Form 10-K and financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2012, as well as the 2021 Proxy Statement, will be filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities regulatory authorities today, March 25, 2021.

Conference Call Details:

IntelGenx will host a conference call to discuss these 2020 fourth quarter and full year financial results today at 4:30 p.m. ET. The dial-in number for the conference call is (877) 876-9174 (Canada and the United States) and (785) 424-1669 (International). The call will be also be webcast live and archived on the Company's website at www.intelgenx.com under "Webcasts" in the Investors section.

About IntelGenx

IntelGenx is a leading drug delivery company focused on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical films.

IntelGenx’s superior film technologies, including VersaFilm®, DisinteQ™, VetaFilm™ and transdermal VevaDerm™, allow for next generation pharmaceutical products that address unmet medical needs. IntelGenx’s innovative product pipeline offers significant benefits to patients and physicians for many therapeutic conditions.

IntelGenx's highly skilled team provides comprehensive pharmaceuticals services to pharmaceutical partners, including R&D, analytical method development, clinical monitoring, IP and regulatory services. IntelGenx's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility offers full service by providing lab-scale to pilot- and commercial-scale production. For more information, visit www.intelgenx.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

This document may contain forward-looking information about IntelGenx' operating results and business prospects that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about IntelGenx' plans, objectives, expectations, strategies, intentions or other characterizations of future events or circumstances and are generally identified by the words "may," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "could," "would," and similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, IntelGenx' actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in IntelGenx' annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov, and also filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com.

