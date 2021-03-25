With warmer weather ahead, are you prepared in the event of a flood?

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Although it was a moderate start to winter this year, the extended cold snap and ample precipitation in February could mean an increased risk of flooding this spring in some parts of Canada.

“We encourage homeowners that use propane to get familiar with flood protocols – particularly in light of the extra challenges brought on by the pandemic – to ensure they are emergency ready and can keep their homes and family safe in the event of a flood,” says Nathalie St-Pierre, CPA President and CEO. “Being ready can make all the difference to limiting your potential flood damage and keeping your family safe.”

The Canadian Propane Association (CPA) and propane retailers encourage residents to do their part and plan now to protect themselves and their property in the event of a flood.

The CPA’s Flood Safety for Propane Users can help Canadians take concrete actions to be prepared when flood warnings are issued. Propane is among the safest fuels available – it is non-toxic and dissipates quickly if accidentally released – but it is important to always be cautious when floods occur. Floods can have serious effects on the structure of a home, so it is important to take precautions and follow the CPA’s simple safety measures.

Essential steps include:

anchoring fuel tanks to the ground – propane tanks, even full ones – will float in water;





learning how and where to shut off the gas supplies to your propane tank and appliances; and





making sure family members know the smell of propane – like rotten eggs or a skunk.



Other tips include keeping propane tank levels at optimum amounts as a flood could disrupt deliveries. Local propane retailers are only a quick phone call away for additional assistance with flood-proofing procedures and advice. If a home visit is required, propane retailers have implemented best practices during COVID-19 to ensure the safety of employees and customers while maintaining propane as an essential service.

“Flooding can happen any time of the year, but the optimal conditions created in the spring with warmer weather, rapid snowmelt, and heavy rains increase the risk,” said St-Pierre. “As we continue working through this pandemic, we all understand the need to manage risk, and this includes being diligent and prepared to protect the safety of our homes and families in the case of a severe weather event.”

For the full list of flood safety tips, view CPA’s Fact Sheet: Flood Safety for Propane Users or visit www.propane.ca.

About the Canadian Propane Association:

With over 400 members, the Canadian Propane Association (CPA) is the national association for a growing, multi-billion-dollar industry that impacts the livelihood of tens of thousands of Canadians. Our mission is to promote a safe and thriving propane industry that plays a vital role in Canada’s energy sector. To achieve this, we champion propane and the propane industry in Canada and facilitate best practices, safety, and a favourable business environment through advocacy, training, and emergency response.

For more information, contact Tammy Hirsch, Sr. Director, Communications and Marketing at media@propane.ca or phone 587-349-5876.