Kite Realty Group Trust Expands Board of Trustees and Announces the Appointment of Derrick Burks

/EIN News/ -- INDIANAPOLIS, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Derrick Burks to its Board of Trustees. Mr. Burks is a retired partner from Ernst & Young (EY) where he served for 15 years, including time as managing partner of EY’s Indianapolis office. Kite Realty Group Trust expanded its Board to ten trustees with the addition of Mr. Burks, another independent Board member.



“We are thrilled with the addition of Derrick Burks to our Board of Trustees,” said John A. Kite, Chairman and CEO. “Derrick’s wealth of knowledge in a multitude of industries, coupled with his extensive experience with REITs, will greatly strengthen KRG moving forward and further propel us toward our long-term objectives.”

Prior to joining Ernst & Young, Mr. Burks spent 24 years with Arthur Andersen. Mr. Burks has experience on private and public company boards, including currently sitting on Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:ELS) Board of Directors. He has been actively involved with a variety of civic and community agencies throughout his career, and is presently engaged on the boards of the Indiana University Foundation and the Regenstrief Foundation. Mr. Burks received his Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business.

