Learn about business opportunities with Luxembourg

WEDC virtual trade mission hopes to build connections, spark ideas

MADISON, WI. MARCH 25, 2021—To help Wisconsin companies continue to grow their exports and explore global business opportunities even while international travel is limited, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) is organizing a virtual trade mission to Luxembourg.

The three-day event will feature industry leaders and focus on the water, financial technology and startup sectors. Scheduled speakers include Gov. Tony Evers, WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes, Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce Chairman Luc Frieden, Luxembourg Minister of the Economy Franz Fayot and Luxembourg Ambassador to the U.S. Gaston Stronck.

“A virtual trade mission allows Wisconsin companies and entrepreneurs to learn about and build new partnerships with their counterparts in Luxembourg,” said Katy Sinnott, WEDC vice president of global trade and investment. “When Wisconsin and Luxembourg looked for areas that are ripe for collaboration, we settled on the water sector, financial technology and startups.”

The virtual mission takes place from 9 to 10:30 a.m. March 29-31. The first day is devoted to the water sector, the second day is focused on financial technology and the final day is all about startups.

“Luxembourg and Wisconsin now have the opportunity to further strengthen their historic bond through an even stronger economic relationship by building on innovation and technology,” said Cindy Tereba, director of international affairs for the Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce.

Learn more about the virtual trade mission and register at: https://www.tradeandinvest.lu/event/digital-trade-mission-to-wisconsin-2021/

Wisconsin companies and organizations presenting during the virtual trade mission include The Water Council, InSinkErator, Badger Meter, Fiserv and Gener8tor.

This is the first virtual trade mission for WEDC; however, WEDC has organized five virtual global trade ventures since the pandemic began. Virtual ventures have connected Wisconsin businesses to potential partners in Canada, Germany, South Korea and Mexico. A virtual trade venture to Poland is scheduled for June. (Learn more at wedc.org/goglobal.)

The key difference between the Luxembourg virtual trade mission and the other virtual global trade ventures is that the ventures included one-on-one meetings between Wisconsin businesses and potential partners or customers. The Luxembourg event will feature industry speakers, panel discussions and question-and-answer sessions instead.