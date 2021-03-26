Matthew Keezers Talks about Phuket, Thailand – A Destination Made for Tourists
If you wish to log your travel with amazingly beautiful architectural photos and landscape sites, then Phuket should be your first choice!MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, March 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you can imagine sugar-white sands on the beach with pure aqua-tinted water, surrounded by lofty cliffs, then you can imagine Phuket, Thailand. Noted travel authority Matthew Keezer points out that this wonderful location is just a quick, hour-long plane ride from Bangkok. In addition, Matthew Keezer says that the cost of this vacation is relatively cheap when compared to other destinations. This means that you can opt for boat tours and luxurious spa amenities for less money than you may expect.
But Phuket presents far more appeal than just its tropical environment. The local cuisine is famous all over the world when it comes to the variety of taste sensations that will appeal to every visitor. In addition the richness of its culture will leave you astounded at its incredibly ornate temples and ancient costumes with intricate designs of every color.
Covid-19 Considerations for Visiting Phuket
As of this writing, Thailand has eased some of its COVID restrictions for tourists. Currently, these are the main considerations that affect the Phuket area:
Travelers entering under the "Tourist visa exemption scheme" can stay for up to 45 days.
Meanwhile, the STV, introduced in October 2020, allows for 90-day stays, and can be renewed twice.
Having initially been offered to travelers from low-risk countries, it is now available to travelers from all countries worldwide. You must apply for an STV via the Thai consulate or embassy in your own country, along with a Certificate of Entry.
Travelers must also provide proof of an insurance policy that covers treatment for Covid-19 up to the cost of $100,000 and a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure.
Of course, Matthew Keezer highly suggests that you check with a local COVID restrictions website for any updates to the country’s COVID restrictions just prior to your scheduled vacation.
Planning Things to do in Phuket
John Gray's Hong by Starlight with Sea Cave Kayaking and Loy Krathong Floating
This marvelous mid-day to midnight adventure has been designed to adapt to the current pandemic precautions, so it’s an attraction that is especially suggested by Matthew Keezer. Here, you will travel to the hidden location of Phang Nga Bay that includes a kayaking tour, as well. You may spot birds of all types, to include; egrets and sea eagles. There is also a seafood dinner buffet included in the tour. Lunch and transportation may also be arranged in this excellent packaged option.
Guided Tour of the Big Buddha and Phuket Island
This fascinating tour will offer you the amazing sites of the giant marble “big Buddha” as well as the opportunity to see some prime examples of old Siamese architecture. This tour is also conscientious when it comes to COVID precautions, as well.
Tired of sitting around in the same location for months on end? Then Matthew Keezer suggests that you should liven things up a bit by starting to plan your post-pandemic vacation to Phuket! Right now, there are some tourist attractions that are currently open and now is the time to consider your trip in order to avoid the crowds.
