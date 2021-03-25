Election integrity watchdog applauds WI legislature’s investigation
Amistad Project says transparency is needed, and legislature is right to take the leadAMHERST, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Amistad Project, the leading election integrity watchdog, announced today that it strongly supports the Wisconsin Assembly’s decision to launch a thorough investigation into the 2020 presidential election, and called on lawmakers to make demands for transparency a major emphasis of their work.
“I’m glad that the Wisconsin Assembly is showing an interest in getting to the bottom of exactly what took place during the last election,” said Phill Kline, director of the Amistad Project. “The U.S. Constitution wisely gives state legislatures the responsibility to manage elections, and it’s good to see the people’s elected representatives doing their due diligence on behalf of their constituents.”
The Amistad Project has uncovered extensive evidence of lawlessness in Wisconsin during the 2020 election, largely due to the influence of millions of dollars in private funding from a left-leaning political organization funded by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. Five left-leaning cities – Kenosha, Racine, Milwaukee, Madison, and Green Bay – together accepted over $6 million in strings-attached grants from the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL) without authorization from the state legislature.
In Green Bay, the Amistad Project obtained emails showing that the mayor’s office gave an activist with ties to the Democratic Party an unprecedented role in managing the city’s elections. Those duties properly belonged to the city clerk, who was effectively sidelined after expressing concerns about the implications of accepting private money from a partisan organization.
Kline encouraged lawmakers to focus their efforts on transparency, reiterating the Amistad Project’s previous demands for full disclosure of all communications between Zuckerberg, CTCL, and all public officials involved in discussions concerning private monies.
“A shadow government ran our elections in 2020 through shadowy public-private partnerships, and the American people deserve full transparency and accountability,” Kline said.
