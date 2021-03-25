Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MLG ‘holy grail’ pot bill blocks Easter again

Santa Fe, NM- House Republican Leader Jim Townsend (Artesia), Whip Rod Montoya (Farmington), and Caucus Chair Rebecca Dow (TorC) questioned Governor Lujan Grisham’s decision to put Easter on the backburner again. Last year the governor’s administration was fiercely criticized after closing churches on Easter Sunday. Now, just days before Palm Sunday, the Governor continues to show her contempt for Holy Week and its significance to traditional New Mexicans. She has once again decided to preempt the Christian holiday, but this time it is to pass her “holy grail” pot legislation.

“Does she realize that it’s Holy Week? We’ll likely end up working through Good Friday or possibly Easter Sunday.” said House Republican Whip Rod Montoya (Farmington). “The governor’s priorities and those of average New Mexicans are 180 degrees out of phase. The public is not in a mad panic to get recreational marijuana legalized, especially when it will cost taxpayers $83,000 a day to do it.”

