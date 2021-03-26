James Haidak, Music Producer, to Upgrade Popular Music Production–Themed Microsite

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new music production–themed blog site released in February by music enthusiast James Haidak has achieved higher-than-expected online rankings and will thus be upgraded to provide even more value for readers this spring, according to Haidak.

The website can be accessed at https://jameshaidak.com. According to Haidak, the site has ranked on the first page of search engine results for several keywords since February. As a result, it has generated far more traffic than originally anticipated. Due to the site’s success, Haidak plans to revamp the site to make it even more intuitive for visitors.

On the website, readers can learn about how to take their music production skills to the next level right in the comfort of their homes. For instance, Haidak uses the website to explain how he soundproofs his own room to successfully produce music. Through his detailed step-by-step instructions, readers can easily transform their living spaces into the perfect studios—ones that effectively block out background noise to achieve the clearest sounds time and time again.

Haidak, who possesses more than a decade of experience in music production, also uses the website to promote his favorite types of music to produce: dance and electronic/breakbeat music. According to Haidak, this type of music is a producer’s dream, as it conjures up exciting memories for those producing and listening to it. Haidak’s productions in this music genre, as well as other genres, have earned him industry-wide recognition. For instance, the producer boasts multiple top-50 song releases, with one actually becoming a top-20 song on Beatport’s Techno Top 100 list.

Haidak said he looks forward to continuing to offer invaluable tips and insights into the music production industry on his newly revamped website. His goal is to equip and inspire more people to delve into this exciting hobby or profession in the months ahead.