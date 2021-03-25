Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Ricketts: Nebraska Will Stand Up for Gun Rights

Media Contacts:  

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. and congressional Democrats were renewing calls to expand background checks on gun purchases and to ban certain types of weapons.

 

“In the wake of recent tragedies in Atlanta and Boulder, President Biden is attempting to build momentum for new gun control measures,” said Governor Ricketts.  “The President should work to address underlying issues in the community rather than limit our right to bear arms, which is protected in the U.S. Constitution.  Banning guns will not solve the underlying problems that have resulted in these tragedies.  Nebraska is a pro-Second Amendment state, and we will stand up against any attempt by the federal government to expand gun laws and impede our freedoms.”

 

