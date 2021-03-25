RubiX Announces NFT Partnership with Leading Japanese Anime Companies

Leading animation companies DreamQuest Sound and CoolJapan Holdings chooses RubiX for the launch of their NFT sales based on RubiX’s unprecedented level of security and Blockchain Green Initiative

/EIN News/ -- LEWES, Del., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RubiX , a full-scale Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) and security solutions company, today announces its partnership with major Japanese anime companies, DreamQuest Sound and CoolJapan Holdings , for the launch of their anime NFT sales exclusively on the RubiX Market, an NFT marketplace built on the highly-scalable, secure blockchain that produces zero carbon emissions.



RubiX is the most sustainable and eco-friendly blockchain in the market today. It is the first and only technology to require zero carbon emissions for the creation, transfer and mining of NFTs. Unlike other blockchains like Ethereum and Bitcoin, RubiX does not require high energy consumption for Proof of Work (PoW) and Proof of Stake (PoS) mining, instead leveraging a sustainable Proof of Harvest (PoH) Consensus Mechanism that leaves a zero carbon footprint. DreamQuest Sound and CoolJapan Holdings are the first anime companies to launch fully sustainable, zero carbon emission NFTs on the RubiX blockchain. DreamQuest Sound is bringing its complete portfolio of anime cartoons exclusively to the RubiX Market including Hyokkroin and MIRACLEWORLD.

“We are very honored to be partnering with two very well-known anime companies in the industry to launch their NFT art on our blockchain technology. These partnerships vindicate our stance to bring sustainable NFTs to the market by avoiding the high emissions associated with Ethereum and other blockchains which depend on PoW & PoS protocols,” says Dr. Nithin Palavalli, Chief Executive Officer at RubiX. “Our blockchain and NFT technology can be used in an unlimited number of industries and is driven by users, not investors. We are looking forward to where this partnership will take our open source, carbon free technology.”

This partnership announcement on the RubiX Market comes in the wake of the recent launch of RubiX’s Blockchain Green Initiative , which is a zero carbon footprint blockchain alternative that is cryptographically 1,000,000 times more secure than the ECDSA 256 used by Bitcoin or Ethereum. As the use of cryptocurrency increases, so does the industry’s carbon footprint. RubiX uses minimal nodes for PoH based consensus, making blockchain more carbon-friendly and sustainable. RubiX is committed to nullifying its environmental impact by refraining from PoW or PoS mining. Through the Green Initiative both companies will integrate with RubiX to launch NFT’s on this proprietary technology.

“As believers of the Japanese value of respecting Mother Nature, here in Japan we face the wrath of our earth on a continuous basis with earthquakes, tsunami, volcanic eruptions and more,” said Toshio Kudoh, Founder of CoolJapan Holdings. “Because of this, we are more than humbled to partner with RubiX who is setting the trend for a carbon neutral future of the blockchain world.”

RubiX is the only NFT technology that ensures the underlying digital asset has a one-to-one unbreakable cryptographic link to the NFT. This ensures that the digital video, audio or picture can’t be copied without the approved NFT, whether on RubiX or any other blockchain.

“RubiX is a natural partner for our NFT launch of anime characters, due to its unique security features and that the underlying assets can be protected without the risk of forgery,” said Keisuke Kambek, CEO of DreamQuest Sound. “We are very excited about our exclusive partnerships with RubiX and the trailblazing technology and security measures they have implemented.”

To learn more about RubiX and how to build or switch your existing smart contracts, NFTs, DeFi or Industrial applications to a sustainable and secured technology or contribute towards the development of the Blockchain Green Initiative, visit www.rubix.network .

Developers can access RBX whitepaper and Testnet at https://github.com/rubixchain/rubixnetwork .

About RubiX

RubiX is a proofchain protocol that can scale with asynchronous parallelism to facilitate real world decentralized applications. Cryptographically strong, POH consensus algorithms are used for transaction validation. RubiX uses Proof of Harvest satisfying PBFT rule for consensus allowing full nodes to be run across all platforms (Server, NAS, VMs, PCs, Embedded Platforms, IoT's and Mobiles). The platform leverages real world Distributed File System (DFS) based on content-based addressing for data storage.

RubiX has primarily two types of tokens: Protocol tokens generated with strong mathematical proofs that are mined by nodes working to secure the network by storing proofs (capped under 51 million), and Asset tokens that can represent any underlying asset or contract including NFTs. DeFi or smart contracts, RubiX Network is an aggregation of several account-chains existing in parallel. Transactions achieve consensus individually, allowing for asynchronous parallelism leading to very high scalability. Account-chains are linked through unique tokens & tokenchain hashes.

Media/PR Contact:

Uproar PR for RubiX

Brittany Johnson

bjohnson@uproarpr.com

312-878-4575 x246

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ddd730c2-f8ce-4d3e-9340-8aa6e2fd0dae

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cccfaa63-3442-48a7-985f-1f6547140033

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/42fba50b-f64f-4dcc-a79c-5432a43c9c10

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/62d08a8d-39fa-4c56-aa6b-c70aa2e342ea

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4443e83c-953c-4e52-9e76-436cb0e59d17