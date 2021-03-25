Brainshark Announces Record Growth in 2020

Brainshark Customers Leveraged Platform More than Ever to Drive Results and Improve Sales Readiness

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brainshark, Inc., the leading platform for data-driven sales readiness, today announced record growth in 2020, with usage of the company’s award-winning coaching solution 60% higher in 2020 than in 2019.

As many companies moved to an all-remote workforce in 2020, they had to rapidly adjust their sales readiness plans. Brainshark’s platform has proven particularly valuable for customers, as more and more of them rely on Brainshark to increase the performance and productivity of their teams in a digital world. 2020 results include:

Record-Breaking Platform Usage: Use of Brainshark’s award-winning coaching solution grew 60% year over year

Use of Brainshark’s award-winning coaching solution grew 60% year over year Adoption: New business win rate grew 38% between 2019 and 2020

New business win rate grew 38% between 2019 and 2020 Trust: 71% of new business was multi-year in 2020

71% of new business was multi-year in 2020 Retention: Multi-year renewal grew 40% year over year highlighting the value customers achieve with Brainshark

“Companies across the globe had to completely rewrite their playbook when the pandemic began disrupting business one year ago,” said Greg Flynn, Brainshark CEO. “Many realized improving their sales readiness was a way to gain a competitive advantage. They also realized Brainshark’s proven, award-winning platform was just the tool they needed. We’re especially thrilled to see our customers utilizing our coaching solution more than ever because we’ve seen first-hand the impact it can have on an organization’s bottom line.”

More and more businesses are realizing the impact sales enablement can have on the bottom line. For example, according to CSO Insights 5th Annual Sales Enablement Study, companies with a dedicated sales enablement team saw a 15.3% improvement in win rate of forecast deals, as compared to teams with no sales enablement function. Brainshark can be the foundation of a successful sales readiness strategy, helping organizations equip sales reps with the knowledge and skills they need, measure preparedness, and connect readiness to revenue.

Brainshark Readiness Scorecards Launched in 2020

In early 2020, Brainshark also released its Brainshark Readiness Scorecards, marking a milestone in Brainshark’s vision for data-driven sales readiness. Scorecards provide more powerful, instant and comprehensive visibility into whether reps and their teams are prepared to engage with clients and prospects. Later in the year, Brainshark added a significant enhancement allowing Scorecards to pull in CRM data from Salesforce. This lets sales leadership automatically visualize the readiness of teams and individual reps alongside the KPIs driving sales productivity, such as opportunities created, pipeline generated and more.

“The questions sales enablement professionals need to answer go beyond ‘Are our reps ready?’ The more important question is, ’Are our readiness and enablement programs working?’” said Greg Keshian, Brainshark’s chief product officer. “Scorecards provide that clarity. Enablement leaders can discover which reps need help with certain parts of the sales process, and then build learning programs to address those areas for maximum impact. At the same time, sales managers have critical performance data at their fingertips that allows them to be better, more strategic coaches.”

Future releases will continue to build on the foundation of integrating both Brainshark and CRM data to generate insights to strengthen coaching programs and further demonstrate how readiness programs impact revenue.

About Brainshark

Brainshark’s data-driven readiness platform for sales enablement provides sales teams with the knowledge, skills and resources they need to perform at the highest level. With best-of-breed solutions for training and AI-powered coaching, as well as cutting-edge insights into sales performance, customers can ensure their sales reps are always ready to make the most of any selling situation. With Brainshark, companies can: enable sales teams with on-demand training that accelerates onboarding and keeps reps up-to-speed; validate readiness with sales coaching and practice that ensure reps master key messages; empower teams with dynamic content that can be created quickly, updated easily and accessed anywhere; and use powerful scorecards to visualize sales performance trends and make real connections from improved readiness to increased revenue. Thousands of customers – including more than half of the Fortune 100 – rely on Brainshark to close performance gaps and get better results from their sales readiness initiatives. Learn more at www.brainshark.com.



To learn more about how organizations across industries succeed with Brainshark, please visit www.brainshark.com/success.

