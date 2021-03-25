Jostens helps students, schools finish strong with new and sustaining digital programs and virtual events

Company launching new video series addressing COVID-era mental health challenges while continuing to offer virtual programs and events preserving important school traditions

/EIN News/ -- Minneapolis, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jostens, the nation’s leading provider of custom class jewelry, graduation products, and yearbooks serving the K-12 and college education markets, announced a variety of new and enhanced digital programs designed to help students, families, and school staff finish the COVID-challenged 2021 school year strong.

“Since the onset of COVID-19 last spring, Jostens has been investing in a considerable amount of digital innovation to help school leaders support their students and preserve their traditions,” said Michael Burgess, Jostens CEO. “As we look ahead to this spring, we’re honored to provide even more needed tools to help students and staff finish the school year strong.”

Over the past year, the company has offered a range of digital programming and virtual events to help students and schools navigate challenging COVID-19 conditions, including:

Free Virtual Commencement, Virtual Graduation Fair, and Virtual Ring Ceremony resources serving thousands of high schools and colleges across the country

Free access to Jostens Renaissance Education’s exclusive library of lesson plans, activities, and videos helping teachers meet social-emotional needs of students

National and regional virtual events for school administrators and students addressing issues of educational equity, diversity, and motivation

Free yearbook content and technologies helping schools capture COVID-era stories and engage students digitally, including digital Yearbook+ and digital yearbook signing pages

Free access to the company’s library of yearbook curriculum for teachers/staff

One of the new areas of support Jostens is providing free of charge to all schools this spring is related to the increasing need for mental health awareness and tools, as the social-emotional impacts of COVID-19 linger. This April Jostens Renaissance Education will launch Courageous Conversations, a 21-episode video series featuring stories of resilience from students, parents, and school staff across the country. Based on pillars of mental, social, and physical wellness, each episode is accompanied by a discussion guide and links to professional and community resources to provide additional levels of support.

“For over 30 years Jostens Renaissance Education has helped school leaders build positive school climate and culture by helping them address their most pressing needs, and the social-emotional wellness of students and staff is at the top of everyone’s list,” said Tara Campbell, Senior Program Manager of Renaissance Education. “Courageous Conversations will help stimulate a needed dialogue as school communities get back on their feet after a very disruptive year.”

In addition to the new video series, Jostens Renaissance Education has also launched “Renaissance Rx”, an on-line solution center organizing free tools for school leaders around topics of educational equity, educator morale, student motivation, and more. And in July Jostens will convene thousands of school administrators and students at its annual Jostens National Renaissance Conference, held virtually again this year.

In addition to the new Renaissance Education programs, Jostens will also be supporting students and schools through a new line of products raising money for charity, and will provide enhancements to its popular Virtual Commencement, Digital Yearbook Signing, and Virtual Ring Ceremony programs introduced at the outset of COVID-19.

“The support Jostens has provided to schools, stretching all the way back to last spring and continuing today, is remarkable,” said Dr. Scott Seaman, Executive Director of the Association of Washington School Principals. “From providing access to national programs to deepening their local relationships, they’ve provided innovation and support at every level. And they’re not afraid to help us tackle the biggest issues we face.”

“Jostens aspires to help all students achieve, and to help all school leaders fulfill their mission, in spite of even the most extreme challenges the last year has presented,” continued Jostens CEO Burgess. “We’re honored to partner with schools and confident that our shared commitment to creating positive, resilient school cultures will help students, staff, and families emerge even stronger.”

Jostens is a trusted partner in the academic and achievement channel, providing products, programs and services that help its customers celebrate moments that matter. The company's products include yearbooks, graduation products, publications, jewelry and consumer goods that serve the K-12 educational, college and professional sports segments. Founded in 1897 and based in Minneapolis, Minn., Jostens is owned by Platinum Equity and can be found online at www.jostens.com.

