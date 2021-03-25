Hotel Equities Appoints Syed Ali Vice President of Food & Beverage, Entertainment Operations

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, hotel owner, operator and developer Hotel Equities (“HE”) announced Syed Ali has been appointed Vice President of Food & Beverage and Entertainment Operations to support its growing portfolio of full-service, resort and boutique hotels, and its restaurant and entertainment venues which fall under the firm’s 33 Degrees operating platform

“Syed is a natural fit to the team. He is a passionate leader with strong food and beverage acumen and an outstanding record of effectuating revenue growth and results,” said Brad Rahinsky, President and CEO of Hotel Equities and 33 Degrees. “His storied career has been spent in the F&B arena where he gained experience and knowledge in leadership positions at the property and above property level with full service and luxury resort properties and freestanding restaurants. A skilled professional with an entrepreneurial spirit, Sy is dedicated to excellence and will help propel our firm to the next level in a segment we continue to be focused on.”

Sy brings 25 years’ experience to his role where he oversees the food and beverage operations for HE’s hospitality portfolio, including the recently announced portfolio addition - The Kimpton Goodland in Fort Lauderdale, FL slated to open next month and The Hamilton , a Curio collection hotel by Hilton opening in July in Alpharetta, Ga. Additionally, Ali is focused on 33 Degrees’ joint venture, Competitive Social Ventures brand of entertainment venues with its first location, Fairway Social , expected to launch later this spring.

"I am humbled and very excited to be part of a company with such a long record of excellence in hospitality,” said Ali. “I look forward to expanding our F&B market share for HE and 33 Degrees in the near future.”

Ali was most recently with FAT Brands where he oversaw the beverage portfolio for 65 restaurants across 9 states. Prior to that, he directed F&B for the largest luxury hotel in South Florida, Fontainebleau Miami Beach and facilitated multiple new restaurant openings across Atlanta, Cleveland, and South Florida markets. He is a graduate of Florida International University with a BS in Hospitality Management.

About Hotel Equities

Hotel Equities (HE) is an award-winning full-scale hotel ownership, management and development firm with a portfolio of 185+ hotels and projects throughout the United States and Canada. Fred Cerrone, CHA, serves as Founder and Chairman; Brad Rahinsky serves as President and CEO. Hotel Equities is an affiliate of 33 Degrees , an integrated management platform combining market knowledge and industry experience across a broad range of CRE assets including office, restaurant, retail, mixed-use and multi-unit residential. For more information on Hotel Equities, visit www.hotelequities.com .

