Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 881 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,893 in the last 365 days.

Media advisory - Canada’s unions to respond to Supreme Court decision on carbon tax

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s unions will be responding to the Supreme Court decision on the constitutionality of the federal carbon tax scheduled for release today.

The Canadian Labour Congress (CLC) was an intervenor in the appeal on behalf of 3.3 million workers, supporting the federal government’s position.

Hassan Yussuff, President of the CLC, will be available to comment once the ruling is released later this morning.

To arrange an interview, please contact:
CLC Media Relations
media@clcctc.ca
613-526-7426
cell: 613-355-1962


Primary Logo

You just read:

Media advisory - Canada’s unions to respond to Supreme Court decision on carbon tax

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.