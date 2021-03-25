Aisle Rocket Welcomes Mike Paley as Chief Growth Officer

Paley Will Drive Business Development for Data-Driven Chicago Agency

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aisle Rocket, a growth-driven marketing agency that unifies creative services, data, and technology to drive results, announced today that it had hired Mike Paley as the agency’s new Chief Growth Officer. In his new role, Paley will drive business development for Aisle Rocket as the agency positions for robust growth in 2021. With more than 25 years of experience leading strategic growth for agencies, brands and retail marketing services companies, Paley specializes in translating client business plans into actionable, monetizable go-to-market strategies and solutions.



“Mike has the experience and track record to expand our business and show marketers what’s possible when they combine data, creative and paid media,” said Ross Shelleman, CEO of Aisle Rocket. “2021 promises to be a banner year for our agency and for our clients. I couldn’t be happier to have Mike joining our team.”

Prior to joining Aisle Rocket, Paley served as Senior Vice President, General Manager at Vestcom. Previously, he held agency leadership roles as Senior Vice President, Shopper Marketing & Experiential (The Marketing Arm/Omnicom) and Chief Marketing Officer (Square One), where he led commercial strategy, business development, digital/technology innovation and general management working with clients including AB InBev, AT&T, Bacardi, ConAgra, Danone, State Farm and PepsiCo.

“I was drawn to Aisle Rocket because it’s uniquely rooted in technology and data that informs dynamic creative, UX and performance media,” Paley said. “The future belongs to agencies that understand how to apply data across all disciplines. Data is no longer limited to just targeting and analytics. Creative and UX is now impacted greatly by data as well. Blending data across disciplines while relying on technology, programmatic buying, and AI is an exciting place to be. I welcome the opportunity to leverage my experience while working with great people to drive quantifiable business results for our clients.”

