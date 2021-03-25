Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Celebros Beats Competitors to Remedy Stationary Shop’s Online Presence

/EIN News/ -- WOBURN, Mass., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), provider of cloud-based marketing technology software, announced an Irish-based stationary shop chose Celebros to fix their site-wide struggles.

Another Bridgeline client acquired the stationary store and immediately recognized the need for an on-site overhaul. Upon further evaluation they decided Celebros was the best option to improve on-site search and help customers have an enjoyable, easy experience when perusing their online store.

The company, which offers more than 5000 quality products for office, home and school, is in its early stages and plans to expand throughout Europe, with Celebros guiding their online strategy.

“Bridgeline is excited to help this emerging enterprise perfect their online shop to delight potential buyers,” said Ari Kahn, President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital. “Our goal is always to provide a world-class digital experience for our customers.”

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenues by increasing their traffic, conversion rates, and average order values with its Unbound cloud-based marketing platform and suite of apps. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.

Contact:

Jeremy LaDuque
EVP of Marketing
Bridgeline Digital
press@bridgeline.com


