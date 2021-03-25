Immuneering Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Carolina Garcia Rizo, Ph.D., MBA, as Chief Business Officer

Global business development leader joins executive team to contribute to Immuneering’s growth

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuneering Corporation today announced Carolina Garcia Rizo, Ph.D., MBA, has joined the company as chief business officer. Dr. Rizo brings to Immuneering extensive experience in the biotech and pharmaceutical industries, including senior-level leadership roles in global business development and strategy, machine learning (ML) based product development and commercial operations.



"It is a pleasure to have Carolina join our team," said Ben Zeskind, Ph.D., MBA, co-founder and chief executive officer of Immuneering. "Our advancing oncology and neurosciences drug pipeline uniquely disrupts signaling dynamics with the potential for game-changing efficacy and better safety across large, high unmet need patient populations. Carolina's exceptional talents, knowledge of global market trends and expertise in business partnerships will help position our pipeline for future commercial success. In addition, she will explore strategic partnerships that utilize Immuneering’s innovative R&D platform to identify important new medicines."

Dr. Rizo said, “I’m excited to join Immuneering at this pivotal time of growth for the company. Immuneering’s focus on leveraging deep scientific expertise together with artificial intelligence and translational bioinformatics has the potential to transform biopharmaceutical R&D. I look forward to contributing to the commercial success of Immuneering’s advancing pipeline and establishing high value R&D relationships with select partners.”

Dr. Rizo has a strong track record in the global biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, building out commercial capabilities that maximized profitability and created long-term partnerships in oncology, immuno-oncology (I/O) and neurological diseases. Prior to joining Immuneering, Dr. Rizo was chief business officer at Just Biotherapeutics, where she was responsible for business development, strategy and finance leading to their acquisition by Evotec. Dr. Rizo also previously served as global managing director of strategic partnerships for Thermo Fisher Scientific, where she led global business development and commercialization of next generation sequencing (NGS)-based companion diagnostics contributing to the company’s leadership in precision medicine. She previously held leadership positions in business development and technology commercialization at Roche, Cepheid and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Dr. Rizo earned her Ph.D. in atomic and molecular physics and conducted research at the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC), the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS) and University of California Berkeley, where she was a Fulbright Scholar. She completed her MBA at MIT Sloan School of Management in Cambridge, Mass.

About Immuneering Corporation

More than half of all tumors rely on overactivation of the RAS/RAF/MEK pathway, yet existing drugs targeting this pathway are limited by toxicity or narrowly focused on subpopulations with specific mutations. Immuneering’s novel drug candidates spare healthy normal cells by modulating signaling dynamics to focus therapeutic impact against tumor cells. Immuneering’s platform uniquely characterizes these changes in signaling dynamics, a new approach to creating medicines that are safer, more effective and more broadly applicable to larger patient populations.

Corporate Contact:

Rebecca Kusko, Ph.D.

Immuneering Corporation

617-500-8080

rkusko@immuneering.com