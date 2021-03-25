Nina G to Give Keynote Presentation about Disability Awareness and Acceptance at Upcoming Conference

Multiple Perspectives on Access, Inclusion & Disability is hosted annually by the Ohio State University and discusses the full spectrum of disability issues.

COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Comedian and author Nina G is pleased to announce she will be providing a keynote presentation at the Americans with Disabilities Act Multiple Perspectives on Access, Inclusion, & Disability Conference, to be held virtually on April 19-20, 2021.Hailing from San Francisco Bay, Nina G is a well-respected female stuttering stand-up comedian, disability activist, and author of the memoir Stutterer Interrupted: The Comedian Who Almost Didn’t Happen. She utilizes her humor to help people confront and understand issues such as disability and equity and has made it her life mission to connect with and impact as many people as possible in her endeavors. Additionally, Nina’s goal is to challenge how people think about stuttering and disability through humor and stand-up comedy – something she has done throughout her own personal journey.In her most recent news, Nina G will be presenting as a keynote speaker at the Americans with Disabilities Act Multiple Perspectives on Access, Inclusion, & Disability Conference, to be held virtually on April 19-20, 2021. The conference, which is celebrating its 21st year, was created to help the Ohio State University fulfill its land grand mission; to, as Leslie Kan Weisman said, “… move beyond the letter of the law to the spirit of the law; to shift our focus from redressing human and environmental problems through remedial design to preventing problems through holistic design."According to conference organizers, the event will serve as a catalyst for positive change and a springboard for collaborations with partners in education, business, public, and social service. Workshops will provide a forum for individuals and organizations to expand their knowledge and perspectives, while creating an opportunity to increase community resources through the synergy of collaboration and bring diverse audiences together.“I couldn’t be more excited to present as keynote speaker at this highly anticipated conference,” says Nina. “It has, and always will be, my goal to foster a collaborative society in which we embrace inclusivity and accessibility to those who experience disability, particularly stuttering. If I can help to change the status quo of how people perceive those who stutter, we can do much to reduce negative emotions of shame, denial, and isolation with ones of pride, acceptance, and community. I encourage anyone, whether you have a disability or not, to attend my free session and be part of the change.”Nina G will be presenting on April 20, 2021 from 4:00-5:45pm (EST)/1:00-2:45pm (PST). While the conference itself is not free, Nina’s session is and interested parties may register at https://ada.osu.edu/multiple-perspectives-conference/2021-conference-agenda For more information about Nina G, please visit www.NinaGcomedian.com About Nina GWhen she isn’t performing at comedy clubs like the San Francisco Punchline or Laugh Factory, Nina G is playing colleges and presenting as a keynote speaker to children with disabilities and training professionals. Nina is part of the comedy troupe, The Comedians with Disabilities Act, which brings laughter and awareness to audiences of all ages across the country. She is also the author of a children’s book, Once Upon An Accommodation: A Book About Learning Disabilities and her memoir, Stutterer Interrupted: The Comedian Who Almost Didn’t Happen.