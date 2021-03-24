When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: March 24, 2021

Sanit Technologies LLC d/b/a Durisan announces a voluntary recall of the lots listed in the table below of Durisan Antimicrobial Hand Sanitizer, Non-Alcohol products in various sizes listed. The products are being recalled due to microbial contamination. Specifically, out of specification results for bacterial count for Burkholderia cepacia complex and Ralstonia pickettii. The issue was discovered during a routine audit focused on production scale-up during the height of the pandemic.

Durisan Antimicrobial Solutions Hand Sanitizer Sizes With the Following Identification Volume mL Volume oz. UPC NDC 18 0.61 8 52379 00614 1 71120-112-01 118 4 8 52379 00634 9 71120-112-10 236 8 8 52379 00635 6 71120-112-11 300 10 8 52379 00697 4 71120-112-08 550 18.59 8 52379 00620 2 71120-112-06 1000 33.81 8 52379 00610 3 71120-112-05

Lot Numbers

DHS030920A1-A DHS051420A1-S DHS030920A2-S DHS051420A1-S DHS030920A3-S DHS052020B1-S DHS031020A4-S DHS052020C1-S DHS031020A5-3 DHS052220B1-S DHS031020A6-S DHS052620B1-S DHS031020A7-S DHS052720C1-S DHS031020A8-S DHS052720D1-S DHS031120A1-S DHS052820B1-S DHS031120A2-S DHS052820C1-S DHS031120A3-S DHS052820D1-S DHS031120A4-S DHS060120A1-S DHS031120A5-S DHS060220A1-S

To date, no reports of adverse reactions or customer complaints have been reported related to this recall.

The product was packaged in sizes ranging from 18mL credit cards, to bottles sized in 118, 236, 300 and 550 mL and 1000mL wall mounted dispenser refills. Pictures are available in the attached related file.

Use of a hand sanitizer contaminated with Burkholderia cepacia complex and Ralstonia pickettii, can range from no reaction to serious infections in a person with a hand wound or scrapes because the bacteria could enter the bloodstream, especially in patients with compromised immune systems. Health care professionals who use this contaminated hand sanitizer and tend to an at-risk patient, such as one with cystic fibrosis, could lead to adverse events ranging from a localized infection to lung or bloodstream infections, which could require patient hospitalization.

The product is intended to be applied topically to help reduce bacteria on the skin that could cause diseases when soap and water are not available. The product can be identified by examples of the product labels below. The product was manufactured from Feb. 1, 2020 until June 30, 2020, and distributed to selected retailers nationwide in the United States.

Durisan has provided written notification to its distributors and retailers and is alerting customers via this voluntary recall. Consumers that have the product which is being recalled are advised to destroy it immediately.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Durisan at 941-351-9114 , 8:30 am - 4:30 pm Eastern time, Monday through Friday or by e-mail at customerservice@durisan.com. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to using this drug product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online by regular mail or by fax.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.