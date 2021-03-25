Africa’s Best Corporate-Startup Collaboration Accelerator Now Open for Applications from the Most Disruptive Startups on the Continent

Technology sectors such as FinTech, InsureTech, AgriTech, eCommerce, HealthTech, and CleanTech are not only solving some of Africa’s most pressing problems, they are also contributing significantly to the continent’s economy. In fact, the so-called Internet economy is set to reach 5.2% of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2025, contributing about $180-billion to the African economy [1]. To develop the potential of startups driving the Internet economy, Telecel Group (www.TelecelGroup.com) has opened applications for the ASIP Accelerator Program (https://bit.ly/3spZyNx), powered by Startupbootcamp AfriTech (https://bit.ly/2QzneRv). The Program helps startups achieve 18-24 months of growth in just three months. Now, the next generation of early-stage African tech startups disrupting a wide range of industry sectors are being sought.

Ten startups will be selected to participate in the Program that will give them access to expert-led masterclasses covering scaling fundamentals – from the business model canvas, and lean methodology, to fundraising. They will also receive tailored mentorship from carefully selected mentors who will provide hands-on support and valuable introductions. Plus, they will be connected with venture capitalists and angel investors from around the world and get to meet the leading corporates in their industries for pilot projects and partnership opportunities.

Over and above all this, the successful startups will receive €15,000 in cash and have access to over €500,000 in exclusive partner deals from leading technology providers such as Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, HubSpot, and SendGrid, amongst others.

The three-month Program will conclude with a digital Demo Day during which startups will present their newly scaled up solutions to hundreds of investors, corporates, mentors and press attendees. Notably, the participants will continue to receive support long after the Program ends via the Alumni Growth Program which offers access to alumni-only events, deals and tailored introductions.

Twenty-nine startups completed the first Startupbootcamp AfriTech Program and 90% of participating startups are still operating and scaling at impressive rates. What’s more, 40% have raised follow-on rounds of funding, with the average increase in valuation being 10x since their Demo Day.

In addition to corporate partner, Telecel Group, Program sponsors include Google Cloud Platform, Amazon Web Services, Hubspot, VC4A and Cloudworx. There are a limited number of slots for additional corporate Founding Partners to join the consortium. These partners will have the rare opportunity to help determine the key challenge areas that will be the focus of the Program’s startup scouting and sit on the exclusive selection committee that will choose the top 10 startups to participate in the Program. Additionally, they will have the chance to engage in curated pilot and proof of concept projects with select startups to accelerate innovation within their organisations. Corporates that are interested to amplify their internal Innovation Agenda can email afritech@startupbootcamp.org.

The completely virtual, Pan-African Program kicks off in July 2021. Applications are open now and will remain so until 14 May. To apply, or for more information, go to https://bit.ly/SBC-ASIP

1. https://bit.ly/3lNUU9A

About the ASIP Accelerator Powered by SBC AfriTech: This program will be 100% virtual and the first cohort will be run entirely through remote learning and mentoring - from the initial scouting process through Demo Day. SBC AfriTech will source scalable and innovative technology solutions applicable to diversified financial services, insurance, logistics, agriculture, digital health, and other rapidly changing industries. To find out more and join the consortium as a founding partner, please email afritech@startupbootcamp.org.

With this new and unique program, Startupbootcamp brings together top startups from around the world, a mentor network of renowned industry experts and entrepreneurs and major players in banking, insurance, consultancy, leasing and technology as founding partners. Startupbootcamp will provide each team with EUR 15,000, free office space, access to funding and a network of industry partners, investors and venture capital firms.

The accelerator is anchored by leading corporate sponsors Telecel that will support and grow the program and selected startups. Global sponsors include Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud.

About Startupbootcamp AfriTech: Startupbootcamp AfriTech was launched in 2017 as the first multi corporate-backed pan-African startup accelerator. We run world class accelerator programmes, working with some of the most disruptive startups on the continent. We provide access to our global network of corporate partners, investors and mentors. For more information visit: http://bit.ly/sbcafritech.

About Telecel Group: Telecel Group operates in four different lines of Business all under the telecom industry: (1) Telecel Mobile, owns and operates several mobile operators in Africa. (2) Telecel Global, offers a multitude of services to MNOs such as VOICE, SMS, DATA, IPTV, international traffic, VAS, and Quadruple play. (3) Telecel Play Application with an African identity innovating the E-Commerce. (4) Africa Startup initiative program, which targets innovative startups in the region of Africa while offering them support and guidance. For more information on the Telecel Group program, visit www.TelecelGroup.com.

About Africa Startup Initiative Program:

ASIP is a program founded by Moh Damush, Telecel Group CEO as a CSR activity. ASI Program contributes in a meaningful way to the African Continent to support the young Startups whose innovative ideas are creating a difference in their communities, exposes them to the international organizations, and bridges the knowledge and expertise to allow them to attract partners that can add value to their Startups.

Our goal is to discover Africa’s most talented entrepreneurs operating in the fields of telecom and technology, and help them create successful companies at scale. We support the startups via our Accelerator and Investment Programs. The Accelerator program provides the startups with coaching and mentoring, workshops, access to markets, and education. The Investment Program emphasizes access to investors, funding, grants, angel investments, and venture capital. For more information on the ASIP, visit www.ASIProgram.com.