Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (24 March 2021)

Today, 1,540 people have tested positive to the disease, from a sample size of 9,348.

Our positivity rate is at 16.5%. From the cases 1,446 are Kenyans while 94 are foreigners.

Nairobi has 865, Nakuru 139, Machakos 82, Kiambu 76, Kajiado 42, Uasin Gishu 36, Turkana 33, Mombasa 29, Kericho 20, Kisumu 20, Trans Nzoia 17, Kitui 17, Narok 14, Migori 13, Bomet 12, Bungoma 12, Kilifi 12, Nyeri 12, Garissa 12, Nandi 12, Kisii 8, Laikipia 7, Meru 7, Tharaka Nithi 7, Mandera 6, Nyandarua 6, Siaya 4, Kakamega 3, Elgeyo Marakwet 3, Busia 2, Makueni 2, Murang’a 2, Baringo 2, Tana River 1, West Pokot 1, Homa Bay 1, Kirinyaga 1, Kwale 1 and Lamu 1.

184 patients have recovered from the disease, 95 are from the Home Based & Isolation Care while 89 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 90,770.

18 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. 1 has occurred in the last 24 hours while 17 are late death reports from facility record audits. The cumulative fatalities is now 2,066. Our sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their loved ones.

1,073 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 3,315 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 141 patients are in the ICU, 34 of whom are on ventilatory support and 99 on supplemental oxygen. 8 patients are on observation.

Another 60 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 48 of them in the general wards and 12 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).