JUDGES CHOSE POPULAR SUGAR ALTERNATIVE - VITAFIBER - AS A FINALIST AS WORLD’S TOP INNOVATIVE FOOD INGREDIENT FOR 2021
Fourth International award or honor for sugar reduction product
BioNeutra Global Corporation (TSX:BGA)LONDON, UK, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foodbev magazine has named BioNeutra’s popular sugar reduction product – VitaFiber® IMO – as a finalist in the World’s Food Innovation Awards for 2021. The natural, healthy, plant-based alternative to sugar popular with companies pursuing sugar reduction, was chosen a finalist as the world’s best food ingredient innovation.
Foodbev is part of a UK based media group responsible for a diverse food and beverage awards program.
Last year VitaFiber® IMO was named the World’s Top Beverage ingredient - one of a string of international honors and recognitions it’s received. It was named finalist as top sports ingredient in Europe, finalist as top sports ingredient in Asia and finalist as top prebiotic in the U.S.
VitaFiber is a natural, low calorie sweetener which is a prebiotic and dietary fiber used by manufacturers on four continents to make protein bars, ice cream, yogurt, beverages and confectionaries like gummies
VitaFiber’s selection as a finalist was announced during a virtual awards presentation usually conducted in conjunction with London’s International Food and Drink Event now in its 42nd year. Entries came from 22 countries and included leading brands such as Nestle, Danone and Barry Callebaut.
About BioNeutra
BioNeutra is an award-winning, sector-leading Canadian company in the business of research and development, production and commercialization of ingredients for nutraceutical, functional and mainstream foods and beverages with a focus on its lead product – VitaFiber® IMO. BioNeutra’s goal is to improve consumer nutrition and public health.
VitaFiber® IMO is made using a patented process that naturally and enzymatically converts starch molecules from plant-based starches such as pea or tapioca into a healthy
functional food ingredient. The conversion process does not involve any chemical modification making VitaFiber® IMO a natural food and beverage ingredient.
VitaFiber® IMO has been approved for sale by the world’s top three health regulatory bodies: generally regarded as safe (GRAS) by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration; a novel food ingredient by Health Canada and the European Food Safety Authority. Additionally, Health Canada has approved VitaFiber® IMO as a dietary fiber. VitaFiber® IMO is naturally sweet, lower in calories than sugar and a natural source of prebiotic dietary fiber for human digestive health.
VitaFiber® IMO is also non-GMO, vegan friendly, gluten-free, Kosher and Halal certified and available as certified organic.
The Company’s customers include a mix of small and medium businesses as well as a number of high-profile food and beverage manufacturers on four continents.
www.bioneutra.ca www.vitafiberimo.com www.vitafiberimo.ca
Media Contact:
Warren Michaels
Vice President/Communications, BioNeutra Global Corporation
warren.michaels@bioneutra.ca Cell: +1-780-977-8261
Warren Michaels
BioNeutra Global Corporation
+1 780-977-8261
email us here