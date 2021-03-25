Seven new projects to start on EBRAINS research infrastructure, joining the HBP community

New projects will both leverage and contribute to the digital infrastructure EBRAINS

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, March 25, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seven innovative projects will soon start on the EBRAINS research infrastructure, becoming members of the HBP community. The selected projects range from Neuroscience to Medicine, AI and Robotics, with successful applicants coming from science and industry in Italy, Spain, Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands.From August 2020 to October 2020, the HBP launched 4 Calls for Expression of Interest inviting researchers to submit projects to add new expertise to the HBP community and to its research infrastructure EBRAINS. The new projects will not only make use of EBRAINS’ collection of cutting-edge brain data sets, simulation and modelling tools and high-performance computing resources, but also contribute to the further development of the EBRAINS platform and increase the scope of its applications in terms of innovation, neuroscience and clinical research.From a total of 33 admissible and eligible proposals, these seven successful projects were selected:• GROW - General-purpose Robot for Object retrieval in WarehousesCoordinator: Consiglio Nazionale delle Ricerche (CNR), ItalyPartners: Inglobe Technologies, Italy; AI2Life, Italy• PROMEN-AID - Proactive Memory iN AI for DevelopmentCoordinator: Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia (IIT), Robotics Brain and Cognitive Sciences Unit, ItalyPartners: ROBOTNIK AUTOMATION SLL – ROB, SpainUniversidad Politécnica de Madrid, LifeSTech (UPM), Spain• SPIKEFERENCE - Spike-driven deep active inference for sequential goal behavioursCoordinator: Donders Institute for Brain, Cognition and Behaviour, Department of Artifical Intelligence, Radboud University, the Netherlands• NEURO-CONNECT - Knowledge management solution for multimodal brain atlas and connectome integrationCoordinator: Biomax Informatics AG, Germany• CESPAR - Closed-loop exoskeleton simulation for personalized assistive rehabilitation within HBP NRPCoordinator: Alpine Intuition, SwitzerlandPartners: Autonomyo, Switzerland• Neuro-robin - Closed loop upper limb neurorobot simulatorCoordinator: Bitbrain, Spain• LB2020 - LIVING BRAIN Next generation dedicated brain PETCoordinator: GEM Imaging SA – ONCOVISION, SpainThe HBP is very happy to welcome a total of 8 new industrial partners and 4 new academic units collaborating in these projects, and looks forward to great synergies, fruitful exchanges and innovative advancements.Further information:ABOUT THE HBPThe Human Brain Project (HBP) is the largest brain science project in Europe and stands among the biggest research projects ever funded by the European Union. At the interface of neuroscience and information technology, the HBP investigates the brain and its diseases with the help of highly advanced methods from computing, neuroinformatics and artificial intelligence, and drives innovation in fields like brain-inspired computing and neurorobotics.ABOUT EBRAINSEBRAINS is a new digital research infrastructure, created by the EU-funded Human Brain Project, to foster brain-related research and to help translate the latest scientific discoveries into innovation in medicine and industry, for the benefit of patients and society.It draws on cutting-edge neuroscience and offers an extensive range of brain data sets, a multilevel brain atlas, modelling and simulation tools, easy access to high-performance computing resources and to robotics and neuromorphic platforms.All academic researchers have open access to EBRAINS’ state-of-the art services. Industry researchers are also very welcome to use the platform under specific agreements. For more information about EBRAINS, please contact us at info@ebrains.eu or visit www.ebrains.eu