Global Baby Carriers Market to Garner $1.12 Billion by 2027: AMR

Several advantages offered in terms of convenience in use along with cost-effectiveness that presents an alternative for prams and strollers have boosted the growth of the global baby carriers market. The market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2027. The demand for baby carriers decreased owing to lockdown and travel restrictions.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global baby carriers market was pegged at $987.2 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $1.12 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2027.

Several advantages offered in terms of convenience in use along with cost-effectiveness that presents an alternative for prams and strollers have boosted the growth of the global baby carriers market. However, concerns regarding carrying babies for a longer period and availability of counterfeit products hinder the market growth. On the contrary, product innovations and aggressive social media market strategies offer lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in raw material shortage and a significant decrease in manufacturing activities in several countries due to improvements in lockdown activities. Moreover, the supply chain has been disrupted.

Moreover, the demand for baby carriers decreased owing to lockdown and travel restrictions. In addition, due to the shutdown of supermarkets/hypermarkets and online delivery channels, the demand for baby carriers reduced drastically. However, as several countries lifted lockdown restrictions, the market is expected to get back on track slowly.



The global baby carrier market is segmented on the basis of product type, price point, sales channel, and geography. Based on product type, the buckle carrier segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than three-fifths of the market. Moreover, the segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

On the basis of sales channel, the online channels segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. However, the hypermarket/supermarket segment dominated the market in 2019, accounting for more than half of the market.

The global baby carrier market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2027. However, the market across North America dominated in 2019, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the market.

The global baby carrier market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players including Babybjorn AB, Boba, Inc., Clevrplus Carriers, Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., Infantino, LLC., Lillebaby, LLC, The Ergo Baby Carrier, Inc., Twingo, LLC, Solly Baby, and Soul Slings.

