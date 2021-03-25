Hormonal Contraceptives Market to Hit USD 24,330.1 Million by 2027; Growing Focus to Cater to Unmet Contraceptive Demand Worldwide: Fortune Business Insights™

Top Players Covered in the Hormonal Contraceptives Market Research Report Are Allergan (Dublin, Ireland), Merck & Co., Inc. (New Jersey, United States), Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Beerse, Belgium), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (Petah Tikva, Israel), Pfizer, Inc. (New York, United States), Mylan N.V. (Pennsylvania, United States), Novartis AG (Basel, Switzerland) and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hormonal contraceptives market size is expected to showcase considerable growth by reaching USD 24,330.1 million by 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% between 2020 and 2027.

This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its latest report, titled, “Hormonal Contraceptives Industry, 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 17,620.9 million in 2019 and is likely to experience considerable growth during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing focus on catering to the unmet demand for these contraceptives across the globe.

Increasing Focus to Cater to Unmet Contraceptive Needs to Augment Growth

According to the report by NCBI, the rate of womens’ testing positive for pregnancy if they take hormonal contraceptives properly is only 1 out of 1,000. Moreover, these contraceptives are perceived to be more reliable than sponges/diaphragms and condoms. However, the unmet needs for contraction is propelling the manufacturers to focus their strategies on such regions.





For instance, as per World Health Organization (WHO), around 24.2% of women of reproductive age in Africa have an unmet need for modern contraception. Therefore, the growing focus on catering to the unmet demand is expected to favor the global hormonal contraceptives market growth during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact: Market to Exhibit -4.3% CAGR in 2020

The market is expected to go through torrid times due to the seismic effects of the pandemic. The lockdown announced by the government agencies has led to closed stores and limited availability of contraceptives. This is likely to hamper the growth prospects and the market is projected to exhibit a -4.3% CAGR in 2020.





What does the Report Include?

The global market for hormonal contraceptives report includes detailed analysis obtained by the research analyst using several research methodologies on several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market.

It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will further contribute to the market growth between 2020 and 2027.





List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Market:

Allergan (Dublin, Ireland)

Merck & Co., Inc. (New Jersey, United States)

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Beerse, Belgium)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (Petah Tikva, Israel)

Pfizer, Inc. (New York, United States)

Mylan N.V. (Pennsylvania, United States)

Novartis AG (Basel, Switzerland)

Other Prominent Players





Some major points from Table of Content:

Continued...





