Inphi’s Industry Leading 50 to 400G Solutions Win Unpreceded Four 2021 Lightwave Innovation Honors

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inphi Corporation (NASDAQ: IPHI), a leader in high-speed data movement interconnects, today announced that it was honored with four 2021 Lightwave Innovation Reviews high scores, validating its leadership in electro-optics solutions for the interconnected world. The four awards demonstrate the industry’s recognition of Inphi’s innovation in Service Provider and Cloud infrastructures. An esteemed and experienced panel of judges from the optical communications community recognized Inphi as a high-scoring honoree.



“On behalf of the Lightwave Innovation Reviews, I would like to congratulate Inphi on their high scoring honoree status – all of their entries received at least a score of 4.0 on our 1.0 to 5.0 scale,” said Lightwave Editorial Director Stephen Hardy. This competitive program allows Lightwave to celebrate and recognize the most innovative products impacting the optical communications community over the past year. “In rating multiple Inphi solutions so highly, our judges praised Inphi’s 400G DR4 silicon photonics platform with the highest score of 5.0 for its performance, features, and innovation,” Hardy added.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from Lightwave for our innovative solutions,” said Ford Tamer, President and CEO, Inphi. “This award is well deserved and is shared by the entire Inphi team, who I believe are the most innovative and performance driven teams in the world. These award winning solutions deliver on the promise of enabling the data centers of tomorrow.”

Inphi won awards for its 400G DR4 silicon photonics platform solution, Spica™ 800G 7nm PAM4 Digital Signal Processor (DSP), Polaris™ Gen2 50G 7nm PAM4 DSP and Alcor™ 100G PAM4 DSP, across three different categories, including Data Center Interconnect Platforms, Optical Components and Communications Semiconductors and Electrical ICs. 2021 Lightwave Innovation reviews honorees include:

400G DR4 Silicon Photonics Platform – Highest Score: 5.0

Next generation 400G DR4 silicon photonics platform solution to enable faster time to ramp and lower cost per bit for hyperscale data center networks.

Spica 800G 7nm PAM4 DSP – High Score: 4.5

Industry’s first 800G or 8x100Gbps PAM4 DSP to enable 800G optical transceiver modules in QSFP-DD800 or OSFP form factors.

Polaris Gen2 50G 7nm PAM4 DSP– High Score: 4.0

Industry’s first 50G PAM4 DSP to build 50G to 400G networks for high-performance hyperscale data center, cloud computing and emerging AI applications.

Alcor 100G PAM4 DSP Platform – High Score: 4.0

Field-proven, low-power PAM4 DSP for high volume 100G ethernet optical modules to accelerate the industry’s transition from 25G to 100G per wavelength.

