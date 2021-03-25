Aurora Spine Receives FDA 510(K) Clearance for Its Proprietary APOLLO Anterior Cervical Plate

/EIN News/ -- CARLSBAD, Calif., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Spine Corporation (“Aurora Spine” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ASG) (OTCQB: ASAPF), a designer and manufacturer of innovative medical devices that improve spinal surgery outcomes, announced today that it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for its proprietary APOLLO Anterior Cervical Plate (ACP) system, featuring a sleek 1.9mm design, with Hyper-Angulation™ variability in the Cephalad-Caudal screw angulation of 32° - Freedom to Angulate™.



The new ACP system challenges the status quo of cervical spine technology. It is designed to help reduce common postoperative complications, such as dysphagia, malalignment, and adjacent level ossification, by enabling surgeons to customize treatment to patient needs versus a traditional one-size-fits-all approach, and consists of:

“There are an estimated 180,000 cervical fusion procedures performed in the United States each year to relieve compression on the spinal cord or nerve roots. Receiving FDA 510(k) clearance for the APOLLO™ (ACP) system reflects Aurora Spine’s commitment to deliver innovative, modern technology for the anterior cervical spine and to support positive clinical outcomes,” said Trent Northcutt, President and CEO, at Aurora Spine. “The launch of APOLLO™ (ACP) is key to our long-term cervical implant strategy and represents a significant opportunity for growth, as cervical spine procedures comprise an approximately $2.6 billion segment of the global spine market.”

Mr. Northcutt added, “This approval is an important piece to the puzzle for advancing Aurora Spine’s key initiative of bringing more proprietary-based products to the marketplace and decreasing our reliance on third-party products. Sales of cervical plates in fiscal 2019 represented approximately 10% of revenues for Aurora and the APOLLO plate will enable Aurora to convert another portion of the company’s revenue base into a proprietary product and allow us to capture higher margins. This new product will also support sales of our TiNANO™ cervical cages and enable us to develop additional products around our DEXA™ patent, which matches implants to a patient’s bone density. This approval is a great step for Aurora in fiscal 2021 and we are hopeful to deliver several new key products throughout the year.”

Aurora Spine is focused on bringing new solutions to the spinal implant and pain management markets through a series of innovative, minimally invasive, regenerative spinal implant technologies.

