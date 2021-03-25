Webscale Launches CloudEDGE Security for Merchants on Hosted Commerce Platforms

Machine learning, real-time detection, automated mitigation, and ongoing protection - delivered at the edge

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webscale, the safest cloud hosting for ecommerce, today announced the launch of Webscale CloudEDGE Security, a new service based on its award-winning security platform, designed for deployment at the traffic edge.



Deployed alongside traditional CDNs and WAFs, Webscale CloudEDGE enhances security for any ecommerce platform, including hosted platforms such as Magento Commerce Cloud, Shopify, or Salesforce Commerce Cloud, which typically lack the same breadth of features as specialized solutions, leaving merchants on these platforms exposed to risk.

Webscale CloudEDGE Security offers enterprise-grade cloud security to storefronts on any hosted ecommerce platform. This highly customizable and scalable solution, purpose-built for the ecommerce segment, uses automation and analytics to proactively identify and protect web applications from the front end through web traffic, malicious code, or from browsers executing scripts to steal sensitive information.

“The unprecedented growth in ecommerce is having a significant impact on hosting and infrastructure design decisions, as merchants move quickly to enable seamless, secure omnichannel experiences for their customers,” said Sonal Puri, CEO, Webscale. “CloudEDGE Security was designed to fit with any deployment model, from fully hosted commerce clouds, to headless or PWA deployments, while delivering all the security features of custom solutions.”

Ecommerce businesses powered by Webscale CloudEDGE Security can:



Detect and mitigate bad bots in real-time, mitigating malicious bots through IP reputation and machine learning with Cloud Bot Manager

Ensure enterprise-grade security, coupled with unmatched visibility with Webscale’s DIY policy and rules engine, Web Controls

Lock down access to the application infrastructure from any traffic not served by the Webscale data plane with App Shield

Enhance trust between the browser and application with real-time content security policy (CSP) protection

Activate single click protection against a flood of bots with DDoS Shield

Adhere to the latest PCI standards via Webscale’s PCI-DSS compliance

Automatically protect the storefronts from common OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities



Webscale CloudEDGE Security is available to all merchants today. For more information, visit: https://www.webscale.com/product/webscale-cloudedge-security/

About Webscale

Webscale is the world’s safest cloud automation, management and hosting provider focused on ecommerce. Offering enterprise-grade security, predictive scalability and blazing-fast performance, the Webscale SaaS platform leverages automation and DevOps protocols to simplify the deployment, and management of infrastructure. The platform supports omni-channel use cases across a variety of ecommerce platforms and architectures, including headless, progressive web applications, self-hosted and fully hosted commerce clouds. Webscale powers thousands of B2C, B2B, and B2E ecommerce storefronts in twelve countries and eight of the Fortune 1000 businesses and has offices in Santa Clara, CA, Boulder, CO, San Antonio, TX, Bangalore, India and London, UK.

For more information, visit www.webscale.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.