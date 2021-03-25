Cloudian HyperStore Recognized as a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage

Only Solution to Be Recognized for Two Consecutive Years

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudian® today announced that it has been recognized as a Customers’ Choice in the 2021 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Distributed File Systems and Object Storage for its HyperStore® object storage platform.1* The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinction is based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who have experience purchasing, implementing and/or using the product or service. This is the second year in a row that Cloudian has been named a Customers’ Choice for HyperStore, and it follows HyperStore being ranked highest across all use cases in the 2020 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Object Storage.



High Customer Ratings

On a five-point scale, Cloudian earned an overall rating of 4.8 stars as of March 23, 2021, with 87% of the 76 customer reviews over the previous year giving the solution five stars. For the product capabilities category, Cloudian had a 4.8 rating overall, with individual product capabilities scores as follows:

Capacity – 4.8

Storage Efficiency – 4.8

Security and multitenancy – 4.8

Resilience – 4.8

Interoperability – 4.8

Performance – 4.7

Manageability – 4.7



In addition, Cloudian had overall 4.8 ratings for each of the other categories: evaluation and contracting, integration and deployment, and service and support.

Testimonials from Customers of All Types

Cloudian customer reviewers represented organizations of all sizes, industries and geographies, with reviews calling out a broad range of HyperStore benefits such as:

Download the 2021 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Distributed File Systems and Object Storage report at https://bit.ly/39cBOVA. To learn more about HyperStore, visit cloudian.com/products/hyperstore/.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Cloudian

Cloudian is the most widely deployed independent provider of object storage. With a native S3 API, it brings the scalability and flexibility of public cloud storage into the data center while providing ransomware protection and reducing TCO by 60% or more compared to traditional SAN/NAS and public cloud. The geo-distributed architecture enables users to manage and protect object and file data across sites—on-premises and in the cloud—from a single platform. Available as software or appliances, Cloudian supports conventional and containerized applications. More at cloudian.com.

U.S. Media Contact

Jordan Tewell

10Fold Communications

cloudian@10fold.com

+1 415-666-6066

EMEA Media Contact

Jacob Greenwood

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry

cloudian@rlyl.com

+44 (0) 20 7403 8878

* Gartner defines distributed file systems and object storage as software and hardware solutions that are based on “shared nothing architecture” and that support object and/or scale-out file technology to address requirements for unstructured data growth.