WisdomTree ETFs Declare Distributions

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree (NASDAQ:WETF) today announced that WisdomTree declared distributions for the following WisdomTree ETFs. Rates are listed below:



Ticker Fund Name Ex-date Record Date Payable Date Ordinary

Income Short Term

Capital Gains Long Term

Capital Gains Total Rate

Per Share AGGY WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund 3/25/2021 3/26/2021 3/30/2021 $0.09000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.09000 AGZD WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund 3/25/2021 3/26/2021 3/30/2021 $0.05500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.05500 CXSE WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund 3/25/2021 3/26/2021 3/30/2021 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 DDLS WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund 3/25/2021 3/26/2021 3/30/2021 $0.01417 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.01417 DDWM WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund 3/25/2021 3/26/2021 3/30/2021 $0.06179 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.06179 DEM WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund 3/25/2021 3/26/2021 3/30/2021 $0.17511 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.17511 DES WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund 3/25/2021 3/26/2021 3/30/2021 $0.00101 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00101 DEW WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund 3/25/2021 3/26/2021 3/30/2021 $0.24500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.24500 DFE WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund 3/25/2021 3/26/2021 3/30/2021 $0.14675 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.14675 DFJ WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund 3/25/2021 3/26/2021 3/30/2021 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 DGRE WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund 3/25/2021 3/26/2021 3/30/2021 $0.05782 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.05782 DGRS WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund 3/25/2021 3/26/2021 3/30/2021 $0.09477 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.09477 DGRW WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund 3/25/2021 3/26/2021 3/30/2021 $0.12526 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.12526 DGS WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund 3/25/2021 3/26/2021 3/30/2021 $0.10860 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.10860 DHS WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund 3/25/2021 3/26/2021 3/30/2021 $0.39192 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.39192 DIM WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund 3/25/2021 3/26/2021 3/30/2021 $0.06931 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.06931 DLN WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund 3/25/2021 3/26/2021 3/30/2021 $0.24950 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.24950 DLS WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund 3/25/2021 3/26/2021 3/30/2021 $0.23080 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.23080 DNL WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund 3/25/2021 3/26/2021 3/30/2021 $0.31370 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.31370 DOL WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund 3/25/2021 3/26/2021 3/30/2021 $0.33209 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.33209 DON WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund 3/25/2021 3/26/2021 3/30/2021 $0.06523 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.06523 DOO WisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Fund 3/25/2021 3/26/2021 3/30/2021 $0.40706 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.40706 DRW WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Fund 3/25/2021 3/26/2021 3/30/2021 $0.04160 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.04160 DTD WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund 3/25/2021 3/26/2021 3/30/2021 $0.23000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.23000 DTH WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund 3/25/2021 3/26/2021 3/30/2021 $0.30775 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.30775 DTN WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund 3/25/2021 3/26/2021 3/30/2021 $0.11500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.11500 DWM WisdomTree International Equity Fund 3/25/2021 3/26/2021 3/30/2021 $0.28498 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.28498 DWMF WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund 3/25/2021 3/26/2021 3/30/2021 $0.10934 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.10934 DXGE WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund 3/25/2021 3/26/2021 3/30/2021 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 DXJ WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund 3/25/2021 3/26/2021 3/30/2021 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 DXJS WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund 3/25/2021 3/26/2021 3/30/2021 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 EES WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund 3/25/2021 3/26/2021 3/30/2021 $0.07342 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.07342 ELD WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund 3/25/2021 3/26/2021 3/30/2021 $0.12750 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.12750 EMCB WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund 3/25/2021 3/26/2021 3/30/2021 $0.20000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.20000 EMMF WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund 3/25/2021 3/26/2021 3/30/2021 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 EPI WisdomTree India Earnings Fund 3/25/2021 3/26/2021 3/30/2021 $0.04342 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.04342 EPS WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund 3/25/2021 3/26/2021 3/30/2021 $0.16937 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.16937 EUDG WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund 3/25/2021 3/26/2021 3/30/2021 $0.19334 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.19334 EUSC WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund 3/25/2021 3/26/2021 3/30/2021 $0.02728 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.02728 EZM WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund 3/25/2021 3/26/2021 3/30/2021 $0.02965 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.02965 HEDJ WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund 3/25/2021 3/26/2021 3/30/2021 $0.07967 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.07967 HYZD WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund 3/25/2021 3/26/2021 3/30/2021 $0.07500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.07500 IHDG WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund 3/25/2021 3/26/2021 3/30/2021 $0.21794 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.21794 IQDG WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund 3/25/2021 3/26/2021 3/30/2021 $0.32118 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.32118 IXSE WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund 3/25/2021 3/26/2021 3/30/2021 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 MTGP WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund 3/25/2021 3/26/2021 3/30/2021 $0.07300 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.07300 NTSX WisdomTree 90/60 U.S. Balanced Fund 3/25/2021 3/26/2021 3/30/2021 $0.08882 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.08882 QSY WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund 3/25/2021 3/26/2021 3/30/2021 $0.44510 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.44510 RESD WisdomTree International ESG Fund 3/25/2021 3/26/2021 3/30/2021 $0.06000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.06000 RESE WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund 3/25/2021 3/26/2021 3/30/2021 $0.09112 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.09112 RESP WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund 3/25/2021 3/26/2021 3/30/2021 $0.10173 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.10173 SFHY WisdomTree U.S. Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond Fund 3/25/2021 3/26/2021 3/30/2021 $0.15700 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.15700 SFIG WisdomTree U.S. Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund 3/25/2021 3/26/2021 3/30/2021 $0.05500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.05500 SHAG WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund 3/25/2021 3/26/2021 3/30/2021 $0.03500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.03500 USFR WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund 3/25/2021 3/26/2021 3/30/2021 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 USMF WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund 3/25/2021 3/26/2021 3/30/2021 $0.13453 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.13453 WFHY WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund 3/25/2021 3/26/2021 3/30/2021 $0.18000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.18000 WFIG WisdomTree U.S. Corporate Bond Fund 3/25/2021 3/26/2021 3/30/2021 $0.10000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.10000 XSOE WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund 3/25/2021 3/26/2021 3/30/2021 $0.02685 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.02685

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Europe (collectively, “WisdomTree”), is an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and exchange-traded product (“ETP”) sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equities, commodities, fixed income, leveraged and inverse, currencies, and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $69.7 billion in assets under management globally. For more information, please visit www.wisdomtree.com or follow us on Twitter @WisdomTreeETFs.

There are risks associated with investing including possible loss of principal. Foreign investing involves special risks, such as risk of loss from currency fluctuation or political or economic uncertainty. Investments in real estate involve additional special risks, such as credit risk, interest rate fluctuations and the effect of varied economic conditions. Funds that focus their investments in one country or region may be significantly impacted by events and developments associated with the region which can adversely affect performance. Funds focusing on a single sector and/or smaller companies generally experience greater price volatility. Investments in emerging, offshore or frontier markets are generally less liquid and less efficient than investments in developed markets and are subject to additional risks, such as risks of adverse governmental regulation and intervention or political developments. Investments in currency involve additional special risks, such as credit risk and interest rate fluctuations. Derivative investments can be volatile, and these investments may be less liquid than other securities, and more sensitive to the effect of varied economic conditions. As these Funds can have a high concentration in some issuers the Funds can be adversely impacted by changes affecting such issuers.

Fixed income investments are subject to interest rate risk; their value will normally decline as interest rates rise. In addition, when interest rates fall income may decline. Fixed income investments are also subject to credit risk, the risk that the issuer of a bond will fail to pay interest and principal in a timely manner, or that negative perceptions of the issuer’s ability to make such payments will cause the price of that bond to decline. Unlike typical exchange-traded funds, there are no indexes that the actively managed Currency Strategy Funds or the actively managed Fixed Income Funds attempt to track or replicate. Thus, the ability of these Funds to achieve their objectives will depend on the effectiveness of the portfolio manager. Due to the investment strategy of certain Funds they may make higher capital gain distributions than other ETFs. Please read the Fund’s prospectus for specific details regarding the Fund’s risk profile.

The tax consequences of Fund distributions vary by individual taxpayer. You should consult your tax professional or financial advisor for more information regarding your tax situation. To receive a distribution, you must have been a registered shareholder of a Fund on the indicated record date(s). Distributions were paid to shareholders on the payment date(s). Past distributions are not indicative of future distributions. Transactions in shares of the Funds will also generate tax consequences and transaction expenses.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the funds carefully before investing. A prospectus, containing this and other information is available by calling 1-866-909-WISE (9473), or visit wisdomtree.com to view or download a prospectus. Investors should read the prospectus carefully before investing.

