Stericycle to Participate in Oppenheimer’s Virtual 16th Annual Industrial Growth Conference in May

/EIN News/ -- BANNOCKBURN, Ill., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stericycle, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRCL) today announced that Janet Zelenka, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Information Officer, and Andrew Ellis, Vice President of Investor Relations, will host a fireside chat and investor meetings at Oppenheimer’s Virtual 16th Annual Industrial Growth Conference on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

About Stericycle, Inc.

Stericycle, Inc., (Nasdaq: SRCL) is a U.S. based business-to-business services company and leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protects people, promotes health and safeguards the environment.  Stericycle serves customers in the U.S. and 17 countries worldwide with solutions for regulated waste and compliance services, secure information destruction and patient engagement.  For more information about Stericycle, please visit www.stericycle.com.

 


